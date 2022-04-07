Realism versus liberalism in international relations

Great power expansion: A heavily damaged apartment building following a Russian attack in the center of Borodyanka, Ukraine on April 6. | Photo Credit: AP

April 07, 2022 10:30 IST

Understanding basic concepts which explain great power politics and rivalries

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has rekindled the realism versus liberalism debate in international relations. While liberals in general call the war an attack by “authoritarian Russia” on “democratic Ukraine”, realists argue the war was the culmination of the post-Cold War power games in Europe. While this debate can go on with no consensus, it’s important to understand the basic tenets of the two theories that are fuelling it.

Basically, both theories try to understand the behaviour of states, especially great powers, from different perspectives. Liberalism broadly has three core beliefs: states are the main actors in the international system; the internal characteristics of each state vary from the other and these differences shape the state’s behaviour; and some governance models are good and some are bad (for example, democracies versus dictatorships).

After the end of the Cold War, in which the liberal West defeated the communist Soviet Union, Francis Fukuyama, in The End of History and the Last Man, called the western liberal democracy the final form of human government. So, liberals emphasise on the internal characteristics of states which, they argue, impact states’ external policies. According to them, good states are supposed to make peace while bad states could seek to expand their power at the expense of others. Within the liberal framework, there are three different but interconnected theoretical approaches — economic interdependence, democratic peace and international institutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Theories of liberalism

The proponents of economic interdependence argue that a liberal economic order is essential for a stable international order. Economic globalisation is intrinsically linked to this argument. Democratic peace theorists claim that democracies do not go to war with each other. So, to create a world without war, according to this theory, a world of democracies should be built. And the role of institutions, according to them, is critical to maintain peace and order in the global system.

The League of Nations was formed after the First World War. The League collapsed and the Second World War broke out. But the post-War world order was rebuilt with new international institutions starting with the United Nations. Therefore, the ideal world order that liberals want is the one where democratic states are connected through economic globalisation and function in a system that is regulated by international organisations.

While liberalism offers an optimistic view of the global order, it’s more about what the world ought to be. Realism is more about what the world is.

For realists, a peaceful global order is desirable, but that’s far from reality. Hence, they are pessimists. Realists, like liberals, also consider nation states as the primary actors in the international system. For them, the world is basically an anarchic place with no supreme authority to maintain order. Therefore, this makes the world a dangerous place. As historian E.H. Carr notes, realism “tends to emphasise the irresistible strength of existing forces and the inevitable character of existing tendencies, and to insist that the highest wisdom lies in accepting, and adapting oneself to these forces and these tendencies”.

Premises of realism

There are three main streams of realist theory in international relations — human nature realism, defensive realism and offensive realism. And all streams seek to explain why states seek more power.

Human nature realism (also called classical realism), laid out by Hans Morgenthau in Politics Among Nations, is based on the argument that humans’ lust for power can have a profound impact on the nature of states as states are led by human beings.

According to human nature realists, states, by default, have this ‘will to power’ wired into them like human beings, and in an anarchic order, they continue to seek expansion of power. This could create conflicts.

Defensive realists, on the other hand, don't believe that states are inherently aggressive. Kenneth Waltz argues in Theory of International Politics that the fundamental aim of states is survival. But Waltz also agrees that the global order is anarchic and this structural factor forces states to compete with each other.

Offensive realism is also a structural theory like defensive realism that bases its arguments on the structural factors rather than human behaviour. John Mearsheimer, the Chicago University professor who conceptualised offensive realism, argues that great powers always seek to maximise their power at the expense of rivals. While defensive realists argue that great powers seek to maintain the existing balance of power, offensive realists argue that status quo powers are rarely seen in international politics. “A state’s ultimate goal is to be the hegemon in the system,” writes Mearsheimer in The Tragedy of Great Power Politics.