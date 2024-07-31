On the ethics of hunger strikes as a mode of protest

“It is far easier to die of a police bullet or by going to the gallows then perishing away ‘iota by iota’ in a hunger strike,” freedom fighter Jatin Das is said to have told his fellow revolutionaries whilst in prison. His comment was made to dissuade those of a weaker constitution to refrain from engaging in a method of protest which was bound to take a heavy toll on their physical and mental being, and possibly much worse.

People have undertaken arduous fasting to meet different ends, often for sacred reasons, since the earliest days of civilisation. However, we are less concerned with the spiritual askesis of the devotee than we are with the willful courting of hunger engaged in with the intent to inspire, dissuade, or pressurise others. Hunger strikes are a form of protest in our age, and depending on the condition of the prisoner involved, may be a last resort of resistance.

The use of hunger strike as a tool of protest has three notable features. In the first case, the strike summons the human body’s physiological processes, and is the most immediate form of defiance against authority. Secondly, it is the foci for organising a protest in a time and place where other forms of protest may have become unavailable to a people. Finally, the self-starvation of the striking prisoner is intended to move those of human dignity and common sense outside, if word of the same reaches beyond the prison walls.

But this process of protest by voluntary privation of food, and sometimes water, can create ethical gray areas, both for the protester and those attempting to deter him or her from their stated objective.

As it stands, the human body is extremely adaptable to shifting circumstances. It is nevertheless a system of physiological process and requires a replenishment of nutrition and hydration and rest to continue operating optimally. During the first three days of being hungry, the body will source its energy needs from the stored glucose; but once that is over, the liver commences to source its energy requirement through stored body fat. Once this is done, the body begins to cannibalise the muscle mass and vital organs for energy, eventually breaking bone tissue to stay alive. Since the brain is but a part of the body, the mind begins to experience confusion, anxiety, and even delirium, and eventually death.

Revolution by starvation

Echoes of an element of protest conducted by willful starvation can be found even in olden days. The rules in pre-Christian Ireland provided for a troscad (fast) aimed at protesting against an unpayable debt; the object being to bring shame to the creditor. Kalhana’s Rajatarangini has several mentions of hunger strikes against undesirable royal edicts or taxes. In fact, such was the frequency of the hunger strikes, that Kalhana even mentions of officials “in charge of hunger-strikes”.

However, the idea of a militant hunger strike with a political or social objective behind it, finds its earliest development in the concluding parts of the 19th century. Russian political prisoners during the Tsarist times engaged in hunger strikes in Siberia. Golodovka, as it was referred to in 1870s Russia, was a form of protest against prison conditions. A young Leon Trotsky led a hunger strike with other prisoners in 1898. In 1909, after being sentenced to a month in prison, suffragette Marion Wallace Dunlop refused food until she was recognised as a political prisoner; she was released three days later. Taking Ms. Dunlop’s lead, her fellow suffragettes also protested in a similar fashion. This forced the authorities to change their tactics, and thus began the pernicious approach of force-feeding the strikers. Many of the suffragettes died during and as an after-effect of the force-feeding. Anarchist author Akaba Hajime died of a hunger strike in a Japanese prison in 1912.

However, it was the hunger strikes by the Irish republicans that most impacted the development and popularisation of this method of protest. Thomas Ashe died on the sixth day of a hunger strike following an error in the force-feeding procedure in 1917. Terence MacSwiney died in 1920 after resisting being force-fed. His death, 74 days into a hunger strike, was followed by the martyrdom of 20 other Irish revolutionaries. Conscientious objector William Edward Burns died in 1918 after a bout of force-feeding.

With movements closer home, revolutionaries from across political and ideological lines starved themselves, often finding martyrdom as a reward for their trials. Vasudev Balwant Phadke, who had been transported to a prison in Aden, had died in 1883 after a prolonged hunger strike.

Pandit Ram Rakha, a Ghadarite, imprisoned in the Burma conspiracy case, died after a hunger strike to protest the forcible removal of his janeu (sacred thread) by Cellular Jail authorities. In contrast, the founding president of the Ghadar Party, Sohan Singh Bhakna, undertook a hunger strike to protest against the segregation of the Mazhabi Sikhs, deemed as ‘low caste’ by other ‘high-caste’ Sikhs, during his stint in the Central Jail at Lahore. Ghadarite leader Baba Randhir Singh had gone on a hunger strike to protest dietary restrictions including a demand for a biweekly allowance of karaprasad.

During his time at the Cellular Jail, Vinayak Savarkar, who was opposed to hunger strikes, had opined that “one was not right in giving up his precious life without exacting full price for it. If one resolved to die, he must die fighting.” Savarkar thought that “patriotic service” did not mean the “death of a man by hunger and in a lonely cell like a rat”. However, in a strange turn of events, he did engage in hunger strike once. Nani Gopal Mukherjee, a Bengali revolutionary, who was about twenty years old, had undertaken a fast in protest of prison conditions for nearly seventy-two days. Fearing for Mukherjee’s life, Savarkar urged him to quit his hunger strike. Finding his appeals to be abortive, Savarkar pledged to starve himself to death if Mukherjee did not disengage from his strike. Mukherjee consequently concluded his hunger strike in December 1912.

The revolutionaries Bhagat Singh and Batukeshwar Dutt, during their time in prison while under trial, had protested against the abysmal living conditions in jail by going on an indefinite hunger strike. Three weeks later, Bhagat Singh was brought to the Lahore courtroom on a stretcher. His weakened appearance shocked his brothers-in-arms, and on July 13 they joined Singh for a fast unto death. It is at this time the aforementioned “iota by iota” comment was made by Jatin Das. Two weeks into the hunger strike, the prison authorities attempted to force-feed the hunger strikers. Das resisted, and the tube pierced through his lung. Das soon fell victim to high fever, violent fits, and bouts of severe coughing. The government yielded soon enough, and after seventy-nine days, Bhagat Singh and his fellow revolutionaries, abandoned the strike. However, Jatin Das did not back down from the hunger strike. When the British authorities refused to release Das unconditionally, the revolutionaries resumed their hunger strike. Das’s condition worsened; his body had been paralysed and he could no longer communicate verbally. After sixty-three days on hunger strike, the 24-year-old Das died on September 13, 1929. Das became known as the “Indian Terence MacSwiney”.

Mahavir Singh, Mohan Kishore Namadas, and Mohit Moitra, all members of Bhagat Singh’s Naujawan Bharat Sabha, died in 1933 during a hunger strike that lasted 46 days in Cellular Jail. In 1937, some 385 members of the Communist Consolidation, helmed by Hari Krishna Konar, also launched a hunger strike in Cellular Jail; their objective was simple: “All political prisoners should be repatriated to the mainland and released.” After 36 days, the British government was forced to parley with the strikers.

Mahatma Gandhi, who was committed to non-violence, held a differing view on the virtue of hunger strikes; he preferred the term ‘fasting’. “Fasting can only be resorted to against a lover [someone one loves] and not to extort rights but to reform him, as when a son fasts for a parent who drinks,” Gandhiji had told protesting Satyagrahis in Travancore. The protesters were fasting on the road to a temple that was barred to low-caste Hindus.

“Suffering even unto death and, therefore, even through a perpetual fast is the last weapon of the satyagrahi. That is the last duty which it is open to him to perform,” Gandhiji had opined.

After the Chauri Chaura incident in 1922, in which protestors set a police station ablaze, killing twenty-three policemen trapped inside, Gandhiji fasted for three weeks, appealing to the public at large to bring an end to the violence. This strike succeeded with the failure of the non-cooperation movement.

In September 1932, Gandhiji undertook another fast unto death, this time with the object of opposing the British government’s decision to reserve seats in provincial Indian legislatures for Dalits. Gandhiji’s decision was opposed by Dr. Ambedkar, who felt that direct political representation was favourable to the civil rights of Dalits who had long been oppressed. However, in the end Dr. Ambedkar was forced to acquiesce to Gandhiji’s demands and the impasse ended with the Poona Pact.

There was always also the question of an individual prisoner, who while opposing the prison authorities, might still have reservations regarding the method of hunger strikes. After all self-deprivation to such a degree was not for those unresolved to die for a cause. “This was a risky plunge,” recalled communist freedom fighter Sohan Singh Josh after his comrades decided to undertake a hunger strike against oppressive conditions in Lyallpur District Jail in Punjab in 1922. “...a long hunger strike could demoralise some of the weaker prisoners, compelling them to give up the strike, and thus weaken our struggle,” Josh had noted; he nonetheless joined in his comrades in solidarity.

The variegated nature of these hunger strikes, often concluding in tragic deaths, reflects also on the nature and character of the men and women who participated in this rather extreme form of protest. The plurality of the reasons, and the degree to which each strike was taken, go to reflect its efficacy as a tool of protest. But a keener insight into the dynamics of each event also lays bare the fundamental attitudes of the strikers. Hunger strikes were used to oppose imperialist policies, to protest against social oppression, to oppose dismal prison conditions, to demand ones’ rights as a political prisoner, or to assert one’s right to practice one’s faith in prison, as well as to ensure the human dignity of fellow prisoners, and in one case even to oppose a fellow prisoners’ hunger strike.

Hunger strikes are sometimes referred to as non-violent form of protest; this is somewhat paradoxical given the rather violent nature of the aforementioned strikes. Self-directed violence also does not fully capture the nature of such strikes, although they can be a form of resistance against authority and authoritarianism.

Monopoly on violence

The first major fast-unto-death protest in independent India came in 1952 when Potti Sriramulu stopped eating over his demand for a separate State of Andhra Pradesh. Sriramulu’s death after 58 days sparked violent protests and finally led to the government carving Andhra Pradesh in 1953. In 1969, Sikh leader Darshan Singh Pheruman also fasted unto death over the inclusion of Punjabi-speaking regions, including Chandigarh, within the then newly created Punjab state. He died after fasting for 74 days. In November 2000, after 10 civilians were allegedly gunned down by the 8th Assam Rifles in Manipur, activist Irom Sharmila began an indefinite hunger strike against the Armed Forces Special Powers Act. Ms. Sharmila was arrested for attempted “suicide” and was put in police custody for 16 years where she continued her hunger strike. After years of being force fed through intravenous tubes, she ended her fast in 2016 without achieving her goal. The aforementioned hunger strikes in an independent India are important in their own right. Before India had achieved its freedom from British rule, those who had been martyred during hunger strikes were freedom fighters in a struggle against an imperialist colonising force. However, the examples mentioned herein reflect on the situation after India gained its independence.

Even in the absence of a occupying foreign force, the State machinery and its apparatus is perhaps the most responsible morally for its role in dealing with hunger strikes. The suppression of the strike becomes the primary objective of the administration, and too often force-feeding is resorted to, which can easily turn into an instrument of abuse. Force-feeding can sometimes lead to death, particularly if the tube is inserted incorrectly, especially into the trachea. This can be compounded by infuriated prison authorities resorting to violence in the hopes of breaking the strike. Given that most modern States are designed to have a monopoly on violence, such abuse can go ignored for a long time. A hunger striker engaging in long-term starvation is likely to be in a state of physical and psychological exhaustion, with even basic cognition being impaired; physical violence in this State is likely to lead to, and often ends in, death. There is also the complication of State authorities simply diverting the responsibility of a hunger striker’s death on to some other unrelated ailment. Mohan Kishore Namadas, the Bengali revolutionary who died in Cellular Jail during a hunger strike, was marked as having died of “lobar pneumonia” with nary a mention of the nasal force-feeding that preceded it. Communist leader Bidhu Bhushan Sen, a fellow revolutionary in the same prison, had to be hospitalised due to a lung injury caused by force-feeding. “There were big scorpions in the cells. It’s biting resulted into high fever. In the morning, we were provided lapsi [boiled rice and water] without salt,” Sen had recounted of the conditions within the prison. Achyut Ghatak, another revolutionary, recounts that the condition of the prisons was so abysmal that many a revolutionaries preferred dying of hunger instead of a “slow death in the prison”. Ghatak recounts how many prisoners on hunger strikes would cough heavily to shift the catheter tube, used for force-feeding, away from their throat back into their mouths where they could bite down onto the tube’s end to prevent food being pushed into their system. Given that these force-feedings were accompanied with physical beatings, the tube would sometimes shift into their lungs, or cause severe bruising within the throat lining.

But violence was not the only modus operandi employed by the State authorities. Lt. Col. Barker, known for his expertise in conducting forced feeding at Lahore Central Jail, would often reduce or wholly remove the repeated and brutal sessions of force-feeding. He felt that the “discomfort of the passage of a tube was no inducement to the prisoners to give up their strike” and resorted to simply placing food in the prisoner’s cells to seduce them into breaking their fast. He also replaced the water in the cells with milk, opining that “thirst always causes a more urgent desire than hunger”.

It is not as if these excesses have gone unnoticed. The World Medical Association has in its 1975 Tokyo declaration has both condemned as well as forbidden the act of force feeding to deter hunger strikers. And in many of the aforementioned cases of hunger strikes, many jail doctors as well as other prison personnel refused to participate in the abuse of a protesting individual. The State, in the final analysis, operates through individual human beings, and in the absence of their complicity with such a process the question of the protection of a prisoner’s rights is nothing but much abstraction.

A social dilemma

It has been argued, not without merit, that a hunger striker who is fasting unto death is committing something akin to a suicide. The idea may be repulsive to many since it is generally considered wrong to take human life; a fast unto death being akin to self-murder. Reflecting on precisely this question, theologian Herbert McCabe had argued in 1981, that “the case for saying that Margaret Thatcher is a murderer is, as it seems to me, as strong and as weak as the case for saying that Bobby Sands was a suicide”. He was referring to the death of Irish Republican Army activist Bobby Sands, who died at the age of 27 after 66 days on hunger strike. He, and his fellow inmates, were demanding a restoration of their special status as prisoners. With the Margaret Thatcher-led government denying these rights, Bobby Sands and his comrades went on the hunger strike. Sands, who was devoutly Catholic, wrestled with his choice. “If I die, God will understand,” he had reportedly said at the time.

Since their earliest usage, the practice of hunger-strikes have raised a series of complicated, and potentially irresoluble, moral questions. Is it appropriate to provide medicine or nutrition against the will of a person voluntarily on strike? Is force-feeding a dangerous, perhaps even life threatening protocol? Do doctors who engage in force-feeding in conjunction with their Hippocratic oath? What further aggravates this quandary is the presence of a political or social objective behind the strike, which by its very nature distinguishes it from a suicide. Furthermore, there is also the reaction that social circles often have to the long-drawn-out nature of a hunger strike that often distinguishes it from other forms of protest which involve inflicting harm on oneself.

Hunger strikes as a form of protest generally rely on two principles - the conviction in the existence of a moral social order in which the strikers hope to call attention to their demands or to their oppression, and the visibility of the said protest.

In recent months, activist Manoj Jarange-Patil has led a series of fasts to demand reservations for the Maratha community in Maharashtra. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk also undertook a 21-day hunger strike to demand Constitutional safeguards for Ladakh. In 2023, Khader Adnan, a Palestinian prisoner died after a 87-day-long hunger strike.

Hunger strikes, in the final analysis, are a last ditch attempt at resistance. It would be prudent that societies become more cognisant of their role in engaging with the demands of protesters who are on hunger strikes while also addressing the inequities of the State instrument in dealing with such strikers.

Although it cannot be denied that power of the State, and the moral sanction of the society that hoists it up, are materially greater than the striker, it can nonetheless not be denied that hunger strikes, as with all other forms of resistance, are also incumbent on what is being resisted and what demands are being put forth. As such political or social demands that are inconsistent with reason and ethics may prove a hurdle in this respect.

The bitter taste of the power of Gandhi’s satyagraha during the controversy of separate electorates for Dalits likely remained with Dr. Ambedkar, who had later said, “...we must abandon the method of civil disobedience, non-cooperation and satyagraha. When there was no way left for constitutional methods for achieving economic and social objectives, there was some justification for unconstitutional methods for achieving economic and social objectives. But where constitutional methods are open there can be no justification for these unconstitutional methods.” Dr. Ambedkar felt that a more constructive approach to solving the crises of society was needed and that the employment of these methods was nothing but the “grammar of anarchy”.

Given its moral connotations, and the concomitant risk of death, hunger strikes as a tool of political or social action is somewhat different than other forms of resistance. Its refusal to cooperate as well as its accessibility to resource starved revolutionaries and activists, as well as its capacity to be both an individual and a organised form of protest, has made hunger strikes a weapon of the weak. Hunger strikes are an extant form of protest and it seems that they are unlikely to disappear as a tool of dissent anytime in the near future. However, their efficacy in that regard continues to rely on the basic fellow feeling that human beings have for each other. A State machinery that does not recognise, and in some cases actively brutalises against, the rights of strikers, combined with the willful or conditional ignorance of well-meaning citizens with regards to the protestors who waste their own bodies in order to buttress a political or social demand, can only end in tragedy.

It is perhaps this sentiment that Yeats had hoped to capture in his The King’s Threshold. “...if a man be wronged, or think that he is wronged, and starve upon another’s threshold till he die,” Yeats writes, “The Common People, for all time to come, will raise a heavy cry against that threshold, even though it be the King’s.”

This hope is what has kept the method of hunger strikes as a protest alive; that their fellow human beings will witness the injustice and raise a heavy cry against it.

