Mapping the socio-economic changes in the lower Cauvery delta

December 05, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Edited by Madhura Swaminathan, V. Surjit and V.K. Ramachandran, Economic Change in the Lower Cauvery Delta: A Study of Palakurichi and Venmani: Agrarian Studies 7, Tulika Books

Why has the lower Cauvery delta declined as a hub of rice cultivation? What has been the economic impact of this drop? Why does inequality persist in the agrarian sector despite the fact that “old forms of tyrannical landlordism” and economic oppression of Dalits do not exist today? How have changes in the agriculture sector affected employment and income, education, sanitation and housing? Why is it important to push for fundamental structural change to ensure that the gains achieved in both economic performance and human development in rural Tamil Nadu are not in vain? In 2018, the Foundation for Agrarian Studies launched a project to study agrarian relations in the lower Cauvery delta with a special focus on two villages. This volume, part 7 of the Agrarian Studies series, edited by Madhura Swaminathan, V. Surjit and V.K. Ramachandran, attempts to answer these questions, by mapping the economic and social changes from socio-economic surveys conducted at Palakurichi and Venmani, two villages in Tamil Nadu.

While Palakurichi is in Kilvelur taluk and has been the focus of study by economists since the early 20th century, the Venmani village includes the hamlet of Keelavenmani, where on December 25, 1968, 44 Dalit men, women and children were forced into a hut and set on fire. Both villages lie on the “tail-end” of the Cauvery irrigation system, and thus are deeply affected when there is a fall in Cauvery water supply.

In the Introduction, Ramachandran and Swaminathan point out that the lower Cauvery delta was known for its cultivation of rice and agricultural surplus, and for the particularly “harsh and cruel — and often inhuman — forms of exploitation and oppression on the working people by feudal landlords and the state”. Today the old crop regime and cultivation have changed, as have the relations of production and the brutal form of direct discrimination that were the mainstay of the old agrarian regime.

The key changes

From the survey data — the reference year for cultivation is 2018-2019 — it emerges that the delta has declined as a hub of rice cultivation in the State, coinciding with the fall in the availability of water, caused mainly by changes in water-sharing arrangements between Karnataka, the source of the Cauvery, and Tamil Nadu. “During the ‘green revolution’ years of the 1970s and 1980s the region changed from a single-crop region to a double-cropped region. By the time of our survey, it had reverted to being a single rice-crop region, and rice yields had declined from the levels recorded in earlier surveys in Palakurichi village.”

Apart from the uneven supply of water from the Cauvery, what are the other reasons leading to a change in crop patterns? The writers point out that agriculture and irrigation policy did not address the challenges that came from a fall in water supply from the Cauvery. Neither were crops suitable for a new water regime introduced, nor were micro-level irrigation systems modernised. With the droughts in the delta in 2000-2002, 2008, 2012 and 2016, and floods and devastation caused by Cyclone Gaja in 2018, it is clear that the region “needs crop regimes and [an] agricultural policy that are suited to a region of intermittent drought and cyclonic activity.”

Another important feature the writers observe is that though the gains of the green revolution began to wither, no major new sources of economic activity or production other than crop (particularly rice) production “developed concurrently” in the two villages.

Social differences

Though the writers agree that the oppression of agricultural workers and Dalits has eased, landlords still “sit atop a hierarchy where acute inequality persists.” The top landlord families, which constitute 2% of households in Palakurichi, own 38% of the agricultural land held by all households; at Venmani, 1% of landlord households own 18% of all land. “Landlords owned the most and the best land in the villages, and did not work at any of the major agricultural operations.” With access to higher education, their households have greater access to sources of non-agricultural employment and modern salaried incomes. At Palakurichi and Venmani, landlessness is still high, but Dalit households do own some land in both villages. The very fact that Dalits now own land “represents a historic change in the land ownership structure of the lower Cauvery delta villages.”

Divided into five sections, the volume sets the tone by describing the two villages (‘Palakurichi – 1916-2019’ by V. Surjit; ‘Venmani, 2019’ by C.A. Sethu) and profiling the socio-economic ‘Classes’, written by Arindam Das, Rakesh Mahato, Parvathi Menon and V.K. Ramachandran. With empirical evidence from the household surveys conducted in 2019, the writers found that the “largest class in the villages is a class of wage labour, engaged in multiple agricultural and non-agricultural jobs.” Other sections go into irrigation and water availability, resources (landholdings, livestock, assets and credit and indebtedness) which provide an in-depth analysis of the economic situation of the villages, earnings and living standards, including a chapter on the impact of COVID-19.

Conclusions

In the lower Cauvery delta region, there have been historic changes in “the relations of production”, in which decades of class and anti-caste struggle by Dalits and the Left have played a key role. But at the same time, the writers, quoting the economist C.T. Kurien, and backed by data from the two villages, conclude that there are limits to the success of “growth without structural change” in economic development, employment, and the reduction of social and economic inequality. Tamil Nadu stands substantially ahead of the poor performers among Indian States but “because the countryside has not seen the upheaval in production relations that comes from land reform, acute inequalities of class, caste and gender persist. These take new forms in new circumstances, but are nevertheless deeply embedded in society.”