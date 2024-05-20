Know your English | Who is a ‘curmudgeon’?

What is the meaning and origin of the expression ‘Achilles’ heel’? (Hitesh, Delhi)

Achilles, the hero in Homer’s epic poem Iliad, was a famous Greek warrior who died in the beautiful city of Troy while fighting against the Trojans. Legend has it that no sooner was Achilles born, his mother, Thetis, dipped the new-born baby in the waters of the river Styx (pronounced ‘sticks’). The Greeks believed that no harm would come to any infant who had been completely immersed in the waters of this river — being a goddess herself, Thetis wanted to ensure that her son would remain immortal. Unfortunately for Achilles, when his mother dipped him in the river, she held on to his heels; as a result, this portion of his foot never became wet. It became the great warrior’s weak spot. If anyone wanted to kill him, all they had to do was to injure one of his heels; it was the chink in his otherwise impregnable armour. In fact, this is how during the battle for Troy, Paris kills Achilles — he pierces the great warrior’s heel with an arrow.

The expression ‘Achilles’ heel’ is mostly used nowadays to refer to an individual’s weakness; one that the enemies are aware of and take undue advantage of. It usually leads to one’s downfall. Some dictionaries list the expression as ‘Achilles heel’, without the apostrophe.

When I was in school, maths was my Achilles’ heel. I could never score in the subject.

Hema lost the match because of her terrible temper. It is her Achilles’ heel.

As for the pronunciation of the name ‘Achilles’, the first vowel sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’, and the following ‘chi’ is pronounced like the ‘ki’ in ‘kit’ ‘kiss’ and ‘kill’. The final syllable rhymes with the words ‘please’ ‘cheese’ and ‘seize’. The word is pronounced ‘e-KI-liiz’ with the stress on the second syllable. In the expression ‘Achilles’ heel’, the main stress is on the word ‘heel’.

How is the word ‘curmudgeon’ pronounced? (K. Jaya, Secunderabad)

The word consists of three syllables; the ‘u’ in the first, and the ‘o’ in the third, are pronounced like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The ‘m..u..d..g..e’ in the second syllable rhymes with the words, ‘judge’, ‘budge’ and ‘nudge’. The word is pronounced ‘ke-MUDGE-en’, with the stress on the second syllable. It is also possible to pronounce the ‘r’ in the first syllable. There is a question mark about the origin of the word; scholars are not really sure about the language it comes from. Although some dictionaries list the use of this word as being ‘old fashioned’, it continues to be used in everyday contexts even today to refer to an old individual, usually a man, with a bad temper. The person is rather set in his ways, and remains grouchy most of the time; he is someone who gets angry or annoyed very easily.

Ever since the accident last year, my once cheerful uncle has turned into a complaining curmudgeon. My poor aunt is having a tough time.

The students jumped with joy when they heard that the curmudgeon — the principal — would not be attending the meeting.

upendrankye@gmail.com