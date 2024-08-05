Know your English | Where do we use the phrase ‘call it a day’?

What is the meaning of ‘skulduggery’? How is the word pronounced? (L. Nagesh, Kochi)

The word consists of four syllables; the first is pronounced like the word ‘skull’, while the second, sounds like the word ‘dug’. The following ‘e’ sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’, while the final ‘y’ is like the ‘i’ in ‘chit’, ‘knit’ and ‘spit’. The word is pronounced ‘skull-DUG-e-ri’ with the stress on ‘dug’. Some people reduce the word to three syllables by dropping the vowel in the third syllable. They pronounce the word ‘skull-DUG-ri’. The word comes from the Scottish ‘sculdudrie’ meaning ‘adultery’. This rather old-fashioned word is mostly used to refer to the dishonest activities or practices that an individual indulges in, in order to get ahead in life. It is also possible to spell the word ‘skullduggery’.

In politics, especially during elections, there is always skulduggery going on.

The CEO of our company was found guilty of financial skulduggery.

I didn’t expect skulduggery to be going on in an educational institution.

What is the meaning and origin of ‘call it a day’? (Sudesh, Jodhpur)

This is an expression that has been in existence for over two centuries, and it is mostly limited to informal contexts. When you have been working on something for some time, and decide to ‘call it a day’, what you are suggesting is that you will stop doing the activity for the rest of the day — you will perhaps return to it the following day or a few days later.

We’ve been packing all day, and I’m just exhausted. I’d like to call it a day.

We still have so much work to do. There’s no way I’m going to call it a day.

The original expression was ‘call it half a day’, and it was normally used when an employee decided to quit working or leave office much before the working day was over. When he did this, he was paid for only half a day. The expression ‘call it a night’ is frequently heard nowadays; it means to stop participating in the leisure activity that you have been taking part in — you’ve had enough for the day. You could have gone out for dinner with your friends, and after a heavy meal you might decide to call it a night because you are exhausted. The expression suggests that you will be going home to bed. In other words, you are done for the day.

We have a very busy day ahead of us tomorrow. Let’s call it a night.

I wasn’t enjoying myself at the party. I decided to call it a night.

What do you call a man who looks after the house while the wife goes to work? (S. Ravindran, Chennai)

When the husband goes to work and the wife stays at home, she is referred to as a ‘housewife’. Common sense, therefore, suggests that the man should be called a ‘househusband’ — it is also possible to use the gender-neutral term, ‘homemaker’. Other terms sometimes used to refer to this individual are ‘stay at home dad/parent’ and ‘full-time dad/father’.

