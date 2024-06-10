Know your English | What is the singular of ‘alumni’?

What is the difference between ‘stink’ and ‘smell’? (K. Nalini, Hyderabad)

Of the two words, ‘smell’ is a neutral term; a smell can be either pleasant or unpleasant. For example, one can talk about the smell of someone’s dirty socks; it is also possible to talk about the delicious smell of sambar. ‘Stink’, on the other hand, carries with it a negative connotation. It is mostly used to suggest that the smell is very offensive or foul. In the case of a ‘stink’, the smell is so strong that you sometimes end up holding your nose.

All the bathrooms in our office building stink.

I couldn’t sit in his house for long. It was stinking of rotten eggs.

The pleasant smell of agarbathi reminded him of home.

There was a smell of rain in the air.

Is it okay to say ‘issue a licence’? (Kumaresan, Coimbatore)

Yes, it is. If you were to visit any RTO (Regional Transport Office) website, you will find sentences like, ‘a duplicate licence will be issued’, ‘RTO issues licence in India’, etc. Native speakers of English use this expression as well. In addition to ‘issue’, another word which is frequently used when it comes to licences is ‘grant’. Governments grant licences to individuals and companies.

The word ‘licence’ is often spelled or spelt in two different ways — the manner in which it is spelled/spelt, often depends on which side of the Atlantic you are from. The British spell the word ‘licence’ when they wish to use it as a noun, and ‘license’ when they use it as a verb. It is like the pairs ‘advice/advise’ and ‘device/devise’. The Americans, on the other hand, spell it only one way, ‘license’ — for both the noun and the verb.

James Bond, better known as OO7, has licence to kill.

My company has been licensed to sell some new products.

How is the word ‘alumni’ pronounced? (R. Jayaraman, Mysore)

This word of Latin origin consists of three syllables. The vowel in the first sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’, while the second syllable rhymes with ‘sum’, ‘chum’ and ‘hum’. The final ‘i’ sounds like the ‘y’ in ‘by’, ‘my’ and ‘try’. The word is pronounced ‘e-LUM-nigh’ with the stress on the second syllable. It comes from the Latin ‘alumnus’, meaning ‘foster son’ or ‘ward’. Nowadays, ‘alumnus’ is mostly used to refer to an individual who went to a particular school, college or university. Although the word was originally used to refer to a male student, nowadays, ‘alumnus’ is used to refer to students of both sexes. The plural of ‘alumnus’ is ‘alumni’. When you talk about the ‘alumni’ of a university, you are referring to all those who graduated from there.

Twenty alumni from IIT Madras are planning to meet in New York this weekend.

A few of our alumni have gone on to do truly great things.

As an alumnus of the college, I’ll do whatever I can to help.

upendrankye@gmail.com

