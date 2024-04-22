Know your English | What is the origin of the word ‘eavesdropping’?

April 22, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

What is the meaning and origin of ‘eavesdrop’? (J. Banerjee, Kolkata)

The word consists of two syllables; the ‘eave’ in the first, sounds like the word ‘eve’, and the following ‘s’ is pronounced like the ‘z’ in ‘zip’, ‘zoo’ and ‘zen’. The second syllable is pronounced like the word ‘drop’. The word is pronounced ‘EVEZ-drop’, with the stress on the first syllable. When you eavesdrop on someone, you are secretly listening to an individual’s private conversation. It is a deliberate act, and it is for this reason that the word carries with it a sense of disapproval.

Let’s find a place where it’s not possible for anyone to eavesdrop on our conversation.

The kids were trying to eavesdrop on their parents’ conversation.

Thanks to the advancement in technology, it is now possible to use gadgets to record the conversations of someone who is far away; this use of electronic device is also called eavesdropping.

The police eavesdropped and gathered sufficient evidence to arrest the two individuals.

In the past, it was common practice to build a house with a sloping roof. This was done to ensure that when it rained, the water did not collect on the roof, but merely slid off and landed some distance away from the house. In order to achieve this, the roof was extended beyond the external walls of the house, and the portions which extended beyond the walls were called ‘eaves’. The word comes from the Old English ‘efes’ meaning ‘edge of a roof’. Eavesdrop was first used to refer to the place around the house where the water from the eaves dripped. So, the original ‘eavesdropper’ was someone who stood under the eaves and listened to the conversation taking place inside the house.

What is the difference between ‘inquire’ and ‘enquire’? (R. Jayasheelan, Aurangabad)

The two words come from the Latin ‘quaere’ meaning ‘to ask’. Another word, which has a similar meaning, is ‘query’. The British make a distinction between the two verbs, ‘inquire’ and ‘enquire’. They use the word ‘enquire’ in mostly informal contexts; when they pose a very general question and request for information in a casual manner.

The passenger enquired if the train was on time.

The elderly gentleman enquired when the bookstore would open.

In British English, the use of the word ‘inquire’ suggests that there is a formal investigation of some kind.

The Vice Chancellor is putting together a committee to inquire into the incident.

The police are inquiring into the activities of the gang members.

The Americans, unlike the British, keep matters simple — they use only ‘inquire’ in all contexts. ‘Enquire’ is avoided.

What is the correct pronunciation of ‘heir’? (S. Lavanya, Chennai)

Some people in our country pronounce it like the word ‘hair’. Native speakers of English, on the other hand, pronounce it like the word ‘air’ — the letter ‘h’ remains silent. ‘Heir’ comes from the Old French ‘oir’ meaning ‘successor’. A monarch’s eldest son is the heir to his throne. Nowadays, the word is mostly used to refer to a person who legally inherits money, property, etc. from a deceased individual — for example, the son or daughter inheriting the father’s or mother’s wealth.

The actor’s heirs will be receiving a substantial sum of money.

Is she the sole heir to her father’s fortune?

