Know your English | What is the meaning of pageant?

November 06, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

How is the word ‘pageant’ pronounced? (M. Raghuram, Erode)

‘Pageant’ consists of two syllables; the first rhymes with ‘badge’ and ‘madge’, and the vowel in the second syllable sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The word is pronounced ‘PAJ-ent’ with the stress on the first syllable. In the United States, the word is mostly used refer to a beauty contest.

Millions of people tuned in to watch the Miss World beauty pageant.

I don’t want my daughter to take part in any beauty pageant.

A colourful ceremony, which usually takes place outdoors, can also be called a ‘pageant’. In this sort of event, people dress up in traditional costumes in order to enact a historical event.

Everyone in class was keen on taking part in the school pageant.

Would you be interested in taking part in a pageant?

Is it okay to say, ‘Less students have enrolled this year’? (Amitabh Sarkar, Guwahati)

While careful users of the language might disapprove of such a sentence, ‘less students’ is frequently heard in everyday conversation among native and non-native speakers of English. According to the rules of grammar, the word ‘less’ should be followed by an uncountable noun, and not by a countable noun like ‘students’. For example, one can talk about ‘less sugar’, ‘less pollution’, and ‘less stress’. When the noun in question is ‘countable’, rules of grammar dictate that the word that precedes it should be ‘fewer’, and not ‘less’. We talk about ‘fewer students’, ‘fewer chairs’, ‘fewer clouds’, etc. As for the sentence that you have given, grammarians would argue that it should be ‘Fewer students have enrolled this year’. This subtle distinction between ‘less’ and ‘few’, however, is gradually disappearing; both among native and non-native speakers of English. In supermarkets, the sign ‘20 items or less’ is seen not only in India, but also in the U.S.

Fewer children participated in the pageant this year.

The Dean informed me that there would be fewer courses on offer next semester.

Is it okay to say ‘Personnel Department’? (P. Jaya, Vizag)

Before answering the question, let us first deal with the pronunciation of the word ‘personnel’. The first two syllables are pronounced like the word ‘person’, and the final vowel sounds like the ‘e’ in ‘pet’, ‘set’ and ‘bet’. One way of pronouncing the word is ‘per-se-NEL’ with the stress on the third syllable. In the case of ‘personal’, the stress is on the first syllable.

Both ‘personal’ and ‘personnel’ come from the Latin ‘personalis’ meaning related to a person. In everyday context, ‘personnel’ is mostly used as a noun to refer to the people who work for an organisation — in other words, the employees. People working in the armed forces can also be referred to as ‘personnel’.

Many of our skilled personnel have quit and joined our main competitor.

The morale of our personnel is very low.

Although there are people who continue to use the term ‘Personnel Department’, it has more or less been replaced by ‘Human Resources Department’ — usually shortened to HR.

