Know your English | What is a ‘late bloomer’?

“Heard your friend Rajesh has got a great job in Delhi.”

“Yes, he has. He’ll be making nearly double what he’s making here. Also, he…”

“Double? Wow! He must be thrilled! He’ll be rolling in money soon.”

“I don’t think he really cares about the money. I’m told he comes from a moneyed family.”

“Moneyed family? What are you talking about? What does the family have?”

“What many people desire most. Money! When you say that someone is moneyed, what you’re suggesting is that the person has a lot of money. He’s wealthy.”

“I’d like to marry someone from the moneyed class. That way I won’t have to work anymore.”

“Good luck with that! Some of the small towns along the coast depend on the moneyed tourists who visit them during winter. By the way, there are two ways of spelling the word. It can be spelt m..o..n..e..y..e..d, or m..o..n..i..e..d. Dictionaries list both.

“I see. In school, I never thought your neighbour Vikram would amount to anything. He was bad at everything — studies, sports, making conversation, etc. Look at him now!”

“I guess he’s a classic example of a late bloomer.”

“Late bloomer? What are you talking about?”

“He’s like a flower that blooms much after most others have. When you say that someone is a ‘late bloomer’, what you’re suggesting is that he became good at something long after he’d been expected to.”

“In other words, he becomes good at something much after those around him have become proficient. He’s perhaps one of the last in his group to become proficient.”

“Yes, that’s right! This individual’s talents are rather slow to develop. Here’s an example. As a writer, Shanthi was a late bloomer. She published her first book of poems at the age of 60.”

“When he was in school, Yogi’s parents worried about him. What they didn’t realise was that he was a late bloomer.”

“That’s a good example! It’s also possible to say, ‘late developer’. It has the same meaning as ‘late bloomer’. It took Sandeep time to figure out what he wanted to specialise in. He was, what I’d like to call, a late developer.”

“And look at him today! He’s a very successful businessman who is loaded with tons of money. A lot of people I know are very jealous about his success.”

“That’s true. Some of his close friends are jealous of his unbelievable success.”

“Jealous of? You mean jealous about, don’t you?”

“No, I don’t! One is usually ‘jealous of something’ and not ‘jealous about something’. When you’re jealous of someone, you are unhappy because the other person has something that you wish to have. Here’s an example. When I was in school, I used to be very jealous of my cousin’s intelligence.”

“Shoba was jealous of her mother’s good looks.”

“That’s a wonderful example. Everyone was jealous of the newly-married couple’s wealth.”

“When you’re young, you’re jealous of many things that an individual has. As you grow older, you realise that you don’t need to be jealous of anything or anyone.”

“That’s true!”

