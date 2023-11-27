Know your English | What does the phrase ‘wrap your head around’ mean?

November 27, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

“This is a surprise! Haven’t seen you in a while. Been out of town?”

“No, I’ve been in town. Things are pretty bad at the office. So, can’t go anywhere. If I were to go on leave right now, my boss would probably ….”

“He’d probably fire you!”

“That’s right! How did you guess?”

“There are all kinds of rumours about your company. Some people say that it’s likely to go under. Is it true?”

“Go under? Does it mean the company has financial problems?”

“Very good! That’s one of the meanings of the expression. When you say that a company is likely to ‘go under’, what you’re suggesting is that because of financial problems, the company is likely to be shut down. It’ll be going out of business.”

“In other words, you’re likely to close operation.”

“I guess you could say that. Here’s an example. In 2020, during COVID, many a small business went under.”

“Things have been pretty bad since then. If our business doesn’t pick up in the next couple of months, we’re likely to go under.”

“That’s a good example. It’s been nearly five years since my uncle’s company went under.”

“Has it really been that long? Time flies! I remember the dazed look he had when he was told about it. The poor man….”

“Yes, the poor man couldn’t wrap his head around what had happened. He found it…”

“Wrap his head around? What are you talking about?”

“The expression ‘wrap your head around something’ is mostly used in American English in informal contexts. It means to understand something. It usually carries with it the suggestion that what is to be understood is something challenging or strange.”

“It’s something challenging for the individual, and not for everyone.”

“That’s right! When I was in school, I had a hard time wrapping my head around algebra and geometry.”

“I think many of us did. A lot of girls today don’t want to get married. My grandmother finds it difficult to wrap her head around that.”

“That’s a good example. It’s also possible to say ‘wrap your mind around something’. I can’t wrap my mind around how the stock market works.”

“If you ask me, I don’t think anyone does! Some people just pretend to know!”

“You’re probably right! Tell me, is your company doing anything to ensure that it doesn’t go under? Is your boss taking any…”

“We got a message from him saying that he’s doing everything he can to ensure that the company doesn’t go under. I understand we’re trying to get a loan. But we’re experiencing problems to get a loan.”

“We generally don’t say, ‘experience problems to get’, but ‘experience problems in getting’. The students were experiencing problems in getting suitable accommodation.”

“My boss experienced problems in getting a visa.”

“It’s also possible to say, ‘My boss experienced problems getting a visa’. You can drop the ‘in’.”

“We all experienced problems finding a suitable gift for the boss.”

“Let’s hope that he manages to keep your company afloat for another six months, at least.”

“In the meanwhile, I’ll start looking for a job.”

“Sounds like a good idea.”

