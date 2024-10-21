Know your English | What does the phrase ‘knee-slapper’ mean?

“Heard you visited your uncle yesterday. How is he doing? Much more important, how’s that famous scooter of his?”

“Uncle is doing fine. The scooter, however, is on its last legs.”

“A scooter doesn’t have legs, my friend. It has tyres.”

“You think I don’t know that, genius? When you say that something is on its last legs, what you’re suggesting is that it’s in bad shape. It’s likely…”

“In other words, it’s going to break down soon and stop working.”

“Exactly! My cell phone is rather old. It’s on its last legs.”

“Our radio has been on its last legs for several years now. Every time, it stops working, my father somehow manages to fix it.”

“I guess that’s the big difference between our generation and our parents’. They don’t want to buy anything new unless it’s absolutely essential.”

“That’s true! But can ‘on one’s last legs’ be used with people?”

“Yes, it can. When you say that someone’s on his last legs, what you’re suggesting he’s near his end.”

“In other words, the person is close to dying.”

“That’s right! It was obvious to everyone that the old man was on his last legs.”

“According to the vet, our dog is on its last legs.”

“Good example. By the way, this informal expression can also be used to mean that the individual is so tired or exhausted that he’s ready to collapse.”

“I see. We’ve been walking in this hot sun for nearly three hours. I’m on my last legs.”

“I was asked to clean all three cars. By the time I started on the third one, I was on my last legs.”

“Understandable. I would have been on my last legs after cleaning the first one!”

“That’s you! So, did you and your friends go for the play yesterday?”

“Yes, we finally managed to see it. It was good.”

“That’s what I’ve been told. Understand there were quite a few knee-slappers that…”

“Knee-slappers? What are you talking about?”

“The term is used in informal contexts to refer to a joke that makes you laugh hard.”

“In other words, it’s a joke that makes you laugh hard and for a long time. But why is it called a knee-slapper?”

“When someone tells you a really good joke when you’re sitting down, what is it that you normally do?”

“Most people laugh really hard, and some hit or slap their knee while doing so.”

“Exactly! That’s why such jokes are called knee-slappers. Here’s an example. I enjoy being in the company of my cousin Bharath. He keeps us entertained with his knee-slappers.”

“My niece’s daughter calls me ‘joke mama’. As far as she is concerned, every joke I tell is a knee-slapper.”

“Looks like you have a fan. The other day, I told my cousin a knee-slapper. Do you want to hear it?”

“No, thank you! Tell me, can the word be used with things other than a joke? I mean…”

“The word ‘knee-slapper’ can be used with anything that makes you laugh. For example, a funny story or an anecdote can also be called a ‘knee-slapper’.”

“My uncle narrated an incident from his childhood. It was a real knee-slapper.”

“Good example!”

