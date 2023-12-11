Know your English | What does the phrase ‘clear away the cobwebs’ mean?

December 11, 2023 10:30 am | Updated December 10, 2023 10:29 pm IST

“How was the meeting with the new boss? What kind of person is she? Did she…”

“All I can say is that she was well prepared for the meeting. She didn’t come across as being friendly. She didn’t…”

“I’ve heard she’s an excellent boss. A no-nonsense sort of person. Everyone says it takes time to warm up to her.”

“Warm up to her? What does it mean?”

“It means to begin to like someone or enjoy the company of someone whom you’ve just met. People think that I’m not friendly. That’s not true. It takes me a while to warm up to people.”

“You should get a few tips from my mom. She has no problems warming up to people.”

“That’s a good example. The expression can be used with things as well. The public hasn’t warmed up to the new tax rules proposed by the Finance Minister.”

“There are certain topics that I’ve never warmed up to. Taxes being one of them.”

“You sound dull. Not been getting enough sleep?”

“Slept like a log last night. I think that’s the problem. I overslept. So, I feel dull and…”

“Go for a long ride on your new motorcycle. I’m sure it’ll clear away the cobwebs.”

“Cobwebs? What cobwebs? Do I have cobwebs on my head?”

“No, no! The expression ‘clear away the cobwebs’, is frequently used in informal contexts to mean to do something to overcome your physical or mental tiredness.”

“In my case, going out and getting some fresh air.”

“That’s right! You do something so that you’re mentally alert again. For example, a brisk walk on the terrace usually clears away the cobwebs from my head.”

“In my case, it’s usually a two-mile jog that clears away the cobwebs.”

“Jogging is out of the question in my case. I’ve never been able to jog for more than a couple of minutes. Don’t know why. By the way, it’s also possible to say, ‘blow away the cobwebs’. Walking in the pouring rain, helped blow away the cobwebs.”

“That’s true. I’ve always enjoyed walking in the rain. Tell me, how do you pronounce m..o..n..g..e..r.”

“That’s a pretty old-fashioned word. Why do you…”

“I know it’s considered old fashioned. Just tell me how to pronounce it.”

“The ‘mong’ in the first syllable rhymes with ‘young’, ‘sung’ and ‘hung’, and the following ‘er’ sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The word is pronounced ‘MUNG-e’ with the stress on the first syllable. Do you know what the word means?”

“No, I don’t. I’ve only heard it being used in words like ‘warmonger’ and ‘gossipmonger’.”

“The word ‘monger’ began to be used in British English a long time ago to mean ‘merchant’ or ‘trader’. For example, a person who sold fish was called a ‘fishmonger’ and someone who sold cheese was called…”

“She was probably called ‘cheesemonger’.”

“Exactly! Nowadays, the word is mostly used as a suffix, and it is normally used to show disapproval. Here’s an example. Shiva and his friends are nothing more than gossipmongers.”

“According to the Opposition, the Chief Minister is a warmonger.”

“That’s better than being a doom-monger, I guess. That’s what many our news channels have become.”

“Doom-monger? Does it mean someone who is constantly saying something bad is going to happen – and tries to get people to believe it.”

“I guess you could say that!”

“There are several doom-mongers in our office.”

“I’ve never warmed up to doom-mongers!”

upendrankye@gmail.com

