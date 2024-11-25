Know your English | What does the expression ‘not worth the candle’ mean?

What is the meaning of ‘toothless wonder’? (Yadvinder Bahudur, Barnala)

The expression was first used to refer to a child or an adult who had a front tooth missing. Later, the number of missing teeth no longer mattered. A child missing two teeth could be called ‘toothless wonder’, and so could an old man who had no teeth at all.

My son is now a toothless wonder. He lost his first tooth this morning.

My grandmother has been a toothless wonder for several years now.

With the passage of time, the expression began to be used with other entities as well. For example, when you refer to a company as a ‘toothless wonder’, what you are suggesting is that the once powerful company is a shadow of its former self. It is no longer seen as a leader, and is incapable of getting others to do its bidding. It has been reduced to a paper tiger.

The newly created committee is a toothless wonder. It cannot take action against the offenders.

What is the meaning and origin of ‘the game is not worth the candle’? (J. Kailash, Lucknow)

The idiom is mostly used when you wish to dissuade someone from doing something. When you say ‘the game is not worth the candle’, you are suggesting that what one is likely to gain from an undertaking is not going to be worth the effort the individual will have to put into it — in other words, the returns are likely to be far less than the time and money the person has invested. It is another way of saying, ‘Don’t waste your time!’ It is also possible to reduce the idiom to ‘not worth the candle’.

After trying to get the movie rights from the author for over a year, the production company decided the game wasn’t worth the candle.

You’re going to drive nearly thirty kilometres to challenge a hundred-rupee police challan? The game isn’t worth the candle, my friend.

The expression has been around since the 16th century; some scholars believe that it is a translation of a term used by the French essayist, Michel de Montaigne. The game referred to in the idiom is cards, and in the past, if people wished to play the game at night, they had to spend money on candles. The item did not always come cheap. Therefore, before playing a game of cards at night, the host had to ask himself if he was feeling lucky; lucky enough to win sufficient money to pay for the candle, at least. If not, there was no point in playing.

How is the word ‘couth’ pronounced? (L. Vasudevan, Trichy)

The word rhymes with ‘youth’, ‘booth’ and ‘tooth’. Most of us are probably familiar with the much more common ‘uncouth’, which comes from the Latin ‘uncunnan’ meaning ‘not known’. With the passage of time, the word acquired a new meaning — ‘strange’, ‘uncultured’. It is from ‘uncouth’ that we get the word ‘couth’ which is mostly used nowadays to mean someone who is polite and well mannered — the very opposite of an uncouth individual.

Some of the world leaders today are lacking in couth.

Apologizing to the team members would be the couth thing to do.

upendrankye@gmail.com

