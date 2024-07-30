Know your English | What does the expression ‘cap in hand’ mean?

“Where have you been? Haven’t seen you in a while. Busy with a project or something?”

“Harini was here with her husband. So, I was busy showing them the...”

“Why didn’t you bring them over? Haven’t seen Harini in a while.”

“They didn’t really want to meet anyone. Wanted to see the city. Especially the…”

“Did you take them to the beach and all the fancy malls we have?”

“Luckily, I didn’t have to do that! The husband was only interested in visiting our museums.”

“Really? Nice to know he’s a bit of a culture vulture.”

“Culture vulture? Never heard that expression before. What does it mean?”

“Someone who is deeply interested in the arts — like music, painting, etc. — can be called a culture vulture.”

“My friend is greatly interested in the theatre. Can he be called a culture vulture?”

“Most certainly! Here’s an example. During the music festival season, thousands of culture vultures visit our city.”

“That’s true! But not all cities in our country can satisfy culture vultures.”

“That’s true! The term ‘culture vulture’ can be used to suggest disapproval as well. Nowadays, it is mostly used in this sense. You can use it to suggest that the interest that the individual shows in the arts is only a pretence.”

“I see! Harini’s husband spent hours in the three museums he visited.”

“I’m sure that didn’t make you happy. You’re not a culture vulture.”

“Luckily for me, they didn’t insist on my coming to any of the places they visited. I was planning to take them to the science museum. We got into the car, and in that moment, I got a call from my boss saying I was needed at the office.”

“I see. By the way, it’s ‘at that moment’ and not ‘in that moment’.”

“Does ‘at that moment’ mean ‘at that particular time’?”

“Exactly! Here’s an example. I was taking off my shoes. At that moment, the dog started barking loudly.”

“I had switched off the lights to go to bed. At that moment, I heard the doorbell ring.”

“That’s a good example. Heard Priya is in town. Any idea how her new business is doing?”

“Not too well, I’m afraid. She might have to ask her father for help. The money…”

“I can’t see Priya going to her father, cap in hand, and asking…”

“Cap in hand? What are you talking about? She doesn’t wear a cap! You know that!”

“When you ‘go cap in hand’ to someone, you’re asking in a very polite and humble way for their help. Especially for money. Sashi asked the bank manager, cap in hand, for a loan.”

“How about this example? When he started his company, my father used to go, cap in hand, to various banks begging for a loan.”

“Now things are different. Now, it’s the bank managers who stand before your father, cap in hand, for deposits. In American English, it’s ‘hat in hand’. By the way, asking for help or money is just one of the meanings of this expression.”

“I don’t expect the students to go, cap in hand, to the Vice Chancellor.”

“I think those days are gone. Nowadays, it’s the Vice Chancellor who stands, hat in hand, before the students.”

