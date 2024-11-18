 />
Know your English | What does ‘slept like a baby’ mean?
Premium

Published - November 18, 2024 08:30 am IST

S Upendran
S. Upendran
For representative purposes.

For representative purposes. | Photo Credit: iStockphoto

“You don’t look tired at all! Did you guys decide not to go trekking yesterday?”

“Of course, we went trekking! We trekked a little over six miles.”

“Six miles! That’s all? No wonder you don’t look tired. The last time…”

“Six miles is nothing to sneeze at, you know.”

“Sneeze at? What are you talking about? I didn’t sneeze. In fact, …”

“The expression ‘nothing to sneeze at’ is mostly used in informal contexts. When you say that six miles is nothing to sneeze at, what you’re suggesting is that the distance covered is quite significant.”

“In other words, it is not something that should be taken lightly.”

“Exactly! You cannot dismiss it lightly. Here’s another example. I gave my nephew ₹500 for his birthday. I know it’s not much, but it’s nothing to sneeze at, either.”

“I totally agree. How about this example? The new apartment that my sister has bought isn’t very big, but it’s definitely nothing to sneeze at.”

“That’s a good example. About fifty people turned up for the book launch. Not a big number, but nothing to sneeze at either.”

“That’s true. What time did you return from the trek?”

“The trek itself lasted about four hours. On our way back, we stopped at our favourite dhaba and spent a couple of hours there.”

“So, it was a pretty long day. Did you manage to get any sleep?”

“Of course, I did. I conked out on the sofa soon after removing my shoes.”

“You honked out on the sofa? What ….”

“Not honked, but conked. C..o..n..k..e..d. When you say that you conked out, what you mean is that you fell asleep very quickly.”

“In other words, you fell asleep as soon as your head hit the pillow.”

“Doesn’t necessarily have to be a pillow. You can conk out while sitting as well. I conked out as soon as I returned home. Didn’t even have dinner.”

“I conked out the moment the plane took off.”

“Good example. The word can also be used to mean ‘to faint’ or ‘suddenly become unconscious’. My neighbour conked out when she saw a snake in the kitchen.”

“After walking in the sun for a couple of hours, he conked out.”

“That’s a good example. The word can be used with machines and gadgets as well. When you say the old radio conked out, what you mean is …”

“The radio stopped working.”

“Exactly! Here’s another example. I need to buy a new car before the old one conks out.”

“My old TV was threatening to conk out. Bought a new one before it did.”

“You can’t live without your TV, can you?”

“No, I can’t. It helps me sleep.”

“Like a top, I suppose?”

“Sleep like a top? Does it mean to sleep well?”

“When you say that you ‘slept like a top’, what you mean is that you slept well. You slept soundly.”

“After three sets of tennis, I came home and slept like a top.”

“Good. The expressions ‘sleep like a log’ and ‘sleep like a baby’ mean the same thing. For example, I slept like a log last night.”

“My mother was envious of my father because he could sleep like a baby wherever he went.”

“Looks like you have taken after him.”

upendrankye@gmail.com

