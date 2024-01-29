Know your English | What does ‘legwork’ mean?

January 29, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

“How do you pronounce g..o..a..t..e..e?”

“The ‘goa’ is pronounced like the word ‘go’, and the ‘tee’ is pronounced like the word ‘tea’. The word is pronounced ‘go-TEA’ with the stress on the second syllable. Do you know what a goatee is?”

“Isn’t it the pointed beard that you grow on the chin?”

“Very good! When you have a goatee, you leave the area around the chin alone. You shave everywhere else — cheeks, under the neck, etc.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am not particularly fond of the goatee. Are you?”

“It looks great on some people. My friend Ravi has had a goatee most of his life.”

“That’s true! But why is it called ‘goatee’? Is there a reason?”

“It was given that name because it reminded a lot of people of the small beard that grows on the chin of male goats.”

“I see! So, it’s from the word ‘goat’ that we get ‘goatee’. Makes sense, I guess.”

“In the past, people in the West did not look upon the goatee very favourably. Satan or the Devil was always shown having a goatee.”

“Guess that explains why in many of the old black and white films, the villain usually had a goatee.”

“Good point! Tell me, how is your project coming along?”

“Very slowly, I’m afraid! We need to interview more than a hundred people. That’s taking time. I don’t know when…”

“I’m sure your company has hired a bunch of people to do the necessary legwork.”

“Legwork? What are you talking about? I’ve heard of ‘handwork’. But not legwork.”

“The amount of walking and talking that you do, in order to get the information you need to complete your work, is often referred to as ‘legwork’. The word is normally used in informal contexts.”

“So, in my case, can I refer to the interviews that my people are doing as ‘legwork’?”

“You certainly can. The word carries with it a sense of boring or tedious work.”

“It’s the donkey work that one has to do to complete a project.”

“I guess you could say that. Here’s an example. It’s an interesting study. But I need to hire two or three people for the legwork.”

“The police are nowhere near solving the murder. After months of legwork, they still don’t have a suspect.”

“That’s a good example. When my book was published, I hosted a dinner for the students who did the legwork. They were happy.”

“You make use of students to do the legwork?”

“I always make it a point to hire college-going students to do my legwork. Especially, if it involves filling out questionnaires.”

“But most college students are busy Monday to Friday. How can you depend on them to get your…Tell me is it ‘Monday to Friday’ or is it something else?”

“The expression ‘Monday to Friday’ is mostly used in British English.”

“I see! What is it that the Americans say?”

“They usually say ‘Monday through Friday’. As I get older, I find it difficult going to office Monday through Friday.”

“My sister’s kids complain about having to go to school Monday through Friday.”

“They must have taken after their uncle!”

upendrankye@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.