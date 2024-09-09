Know your English | What does ‘inept’ mean?

“Tell me, how do you pronounce i…n…e…p…t?”

“The first syllable sounds like the word ‘in’, while the ‘ept’ sounds like the ‘ept’ in ‘slept’, ‘kept’ and ‘wept’. The word is pronounced in-EPT with the stress on the second syllable. Any idea what the word means?”

“Doesn’t it mean not very skilful? When you’re ‘inept’, you’re not good at something.”

“Very good! That’s exactly what it means. When you say that someone is inept, what you’re suggesting is that the individual is terrible at what he does. Naresh went to an inept accountant, and ended up losing all his money.”

“I was told by several people that Jai is an inept dentist.”

“Really? I’ve gone to him a couple of times, and I’ve had no problems with him. ‘Inept’ can also be used to mean not very capable or clumsy. The Vice Chancellor’s inept remarks led to the students going on strike.”

“The UN has often been criticised for its inept handling of the West Asia problem.”

“One can also be ‘inept at’ something. Rajiv is quite inept at sports — tennis, in particular.”

“I’m quite inept at dealing with mechanical problems.”

“I think everyone knows that! You’re also socially inept.”

“Socially inept? Are you saying that I’m not good at dealing with people?”

“Yes! A person who is socially inept finds it difficult to interact with people. He feels uncomfortable in their presence. Please don’t send Sujatha to meet our clients. She’s socially inept.”

“How about this example? In the presence of women, Suresh becomes socially inept.”

“Sounds good! What’s a socially inept person like Harish doing in the marketing department?”

“One of the advantages of being the CEO’s nephew, I suppose? Let’s not waste our time talking about him. It was a pretty hectic week at the office. Interested in an early morning trek tomorrow?”

“No chance! I plan to lie in till noon tomorrow.”

“Lie in? Lie on what?”

“In bed, of course! When you ‘lie in’, you stay in bed longer than you normally do.”

“In other words, you sleep longer than you usually do.”

“It doesn’t necessarily mean to sleep longer than usual. All it means is you remain in bed longer than usual. I woke up around seven, but decided to lie in till nine.”

“When I was in school, my parents never allowed me to lie in. I was promptly woken up at six o’clock. No matter what day it was.”

“I remember those days. ‘Early mornings are for studying’, my dad used to say! Which probably explains why I now choose to lie in on weekends. Americans generally say ‘sleep in’, instead of ‘lie in’.”

“The children want to sleep in tomorrow. How does that sound?”

“Sounds good! By the way the expression ‘lie in’ can also be used as a noun. Tomorrow being a holiday, my friend Sunitha is planning to have a bit of a lie-in.”

“It’s difficult to have a lie-in when you have two small kids at home.”

“That’s a good example. With the match beginning at 7:30 in the evening, the coach instructed his players to have a lie-in till noon.”

“How can people stay in bed till noon? I don’t think I would be able to do it.”

“I know a lot of people who would have no problem.”

