Know your English | What does ‘in full cry’ mean?

What is the meaning of ‘vox populi’? How is the word pronounced? (Sharoon, Bengaluru)

First, I will begin with the pronunciation of this Latin expression. The first word rhymes with ‘fox’, ‘box’ and ‘pox’. ‘Populi’ consists of three syllables; the first is pronounced like the word ‘pop’, while the vowel in the second, sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The ‘i’ sounds like the ‘y’ in ‘by’, ‘my’ and ‘sly’. The word, which literally means ‘voice of the people’, is pronounced ‘vox-POP-yu-lie’, with the stress on the first syllable of ‘populi’. Nowadays, the expression is mostly reduced to ‘vox pop’, and it is a method used by the media, both electronic and print, to determine the public perception about something — the budget, corruption in government institutions, price of petrol, potholes on the roads, etc. When a news channel wants to know what the common man thinks of the NEET exam, they usually send a reporter to do quick interviews with members of the public. This method of recording the opinions of people, while talking with them informally in public places, is called ‘vox populi’ or ‘vox pop’.

I think we need to do a vox pop and use it at the beginning of the programme.

Her programmes are well known for the humorous vox populi.

What is the meaning and origin of ‘in full cry’? (Kamala Das, Kolkata)

The ‘cry’ in the expression has nothing to do with the salty tears that come from the eyes. As you are aware, the word ‘cry’ has several different meanings. In the context of this idiom, it refers to the act of shouting something out or saying something loudly. We often resort to this in order to attract the attention of someone. When you say that someone was ‘in full cry’, what you are suggesting is that the individual was expressing his opinion in a very strong manner; he was being very vocal about the matter.

As expected, the members of the Opposition were in full cry over the proposed changes in the tax laws.

The students were in full cry over the sudden fee hike.

I understand that the expression comes from the world of hunting. The ‘cry’ in this case comes from the dogs or hounds being used to track the animal being hunted. Usually, when the hounds see or catch the scent of the animal they are hunting, they bark loudly to let their masters know that they are closing in on the prey.

What do you call someone who loves taking photographs, but doesn’t like being in them? (S. Raja, Hyderabad)

An individual who has a passion for taking photographs is called a ‘shutterbug’; photography may be his hobby, but he is not a professional photographer. The word ‘shutter’ in this context refers to a device that existed in old cameras which opened temporarily to allow light to reach the film when a photograph was being taken. I understand that in mobile cameras, we have electronic shutters which operate rather differently. Another informal expression to refer to such a person is ‘shooter’. A person who does not like being in front of the camera is said to be ‘camera shy’.

As expected, the shutterbug bought himself a camera on his birthday.

Unlike her model sister, Revathi is camera shy.

