Know your English | What does ‘I was miffed’ mean?

“You look happy! Does this mean that you’ve got your promotion?”

“I haven’t heard anything about the promotion. I’m just glad the interview is over.”

“That’s strange! It’s been more than a week. Hasn’t your boss told you anything?”

“Nobody is talking. They’re being very tight-lipped about the interviews.”

“Tight-lipped? Does it mean they’re angry about something?”

“That’s one of the meanings of the word. When you look at someone tight-lipped, you look at the individual with your lips pressed together. Something…”

“Something that people do when they’re angry – keep their lips pressed together.”

“Exactly! When everyone made fun of him, Roy stomped out of the room tight-lipped.”

“How about this example? There’s no point talking to Aditya right now. He’s only giving tight-lipped replies.”

“Great example. ‘Tight-lipped’ can also be used to mean not saying anything. When an individual remains tight-lipped about some matter, he remains silent about it.”

“Although he may know something, he chooses not to talk about it. He’s unwilling to give any information about the matter.”

“Exactly! The Minister has remained tight-lipped about the cause of the accident.”

“Nobody really knows much about Naveen. He’s always been tight lipped about his private life.”

“Jai, on the other hand, is willing to share everything. Not tight-lipped at all.”

“Tell me, does ‘tight-lipped’ and ‘stiff upper lip’ mean the same thing?”

“No, they don’t! The expression ‘stiff upper lip’ has more to do with an individual’s character. Someone who maintains a ‘stiff upper lip’, does not show or reveal his feelings.”

“In other words, even when he is terribly upset, he keeps his cool.”

“Exactly! A bad situation doesn’t get the better of him. He displays a lot of courage in very trying situations.”

“He is a very determined individual who doesn’t show his emotions.”

“Here’s an example. I thought Revathi would start crying after having lost in the final. But she kept a stiff upper lip. It was amazing.”

“The CEO maintained a stiff upper lip even when the union representatives threatened to go on an indefinite strike.”

“No matter what they say or do, keep a stiff upper lip. Don’t let them get a sense of what it is that you’re really interested in.”

“Aren’t you angry that your colleagues are being tight-lipped about your promotion? After all, isn’t it…”

“Well, I was a bit miffed, initially. But then, when I thought about it…”

“Miffed? Never heard that word before. Does it mean very angry?”

“No, it doesn’t mean very angry. Miffed is mostly used in informal contexts to mean annoyed — especially about the way a person behaves — the way he treats you.”

“In other words, the person is not nice to you.”

“His behaviour may be rather annoying. When you’re miffed about something, you’re only slightly angry about it — not very angry. The children were understandably miffed when the school decided to cancel their visit to the zoo.”

“Sadhana was a bit miffed that Vijay hadn’t invited her to his housewarming ceremony.”

“The students were miffed when the teacher gave them a surprise test.”

“I’m sure they had a lot of nasty things to say.”

“They had a few things to say. As to what they said, I’m going to be tight-lipped about it.”

