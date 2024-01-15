Know your English | What does ‘double up’ mean?

January 15, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

“Come in! How is the house hunting coming along? Has your cousin found anything?”

“It’s proving to be rather difficult. I took her to fifteen different places, and she had a problem with every one of them.”

“She must be very hard to please. Why didn’t she like the flat in the building next to yours?”

“Not enough rooms, she said. She’ll be mostly working from home. So, she needs a separate room for the office.”

“The bedroom is huge. It can easily double as an office.”

“Double as an office? What do you mean?”

“When you say that the bedroom can double as an office, what you’re suggesting is that it can be used both as a bedroom and an office.”

“In other words, the bedroom has a double or a second function!”

“Exactly! Here’s an example. For the past few months, my cousin, who is a teacher of English, has been doubling as the PT master.”

“Poor chap! When my sister and I were young, our dining table used to double as our study desk.”

“That was the case in many homes. It’s also possible to say ‘double up as’. My father tells me when he was growing up, not many houses had dining tables. The kitchen used to double up as the dining room.”

“There are times when the lead singer in our band doubles up as the drummer.”

“Wow, that’s great! I wish I had such talent. Would have been great to…”

“Tell me, is there a difference in meaning between ‘compare’ and ‘liken’? I’m not…”

“What do you think ‘compare’ means? When you compare two things….”

“Well, when you compare two things, you look for similarities. For example, when…”

“Similarities, yes! But is that all? What about differences? Do you…”

“Differences? I thought you looked for differences when you contrasted two things. Not when you compared them.”

“It’s true when you contrast two things, you look at only the differences. But when you compare two things, you look for both the similarities and the differences.”

“In other words, when I compare, I try to find out in what ways the two things are alike and in what ways they are different.”

“Exactly! This is something we all do before buying anything. The couple compared the new model with the old one, and decided to buy the old one.

“Before buying a new smartwatch, you should read this article. The author compares all the models that are currently popular.”

“That’s a great example. Now, let’s move on to ‘liken’. It’s a word mostly used in formal contexts. When you liken something to something else, you are pointing out only the similarities between the two.”

“So, in this case, I’m not focussed on the differences.”

“Exactly! It is always ‘likened to something/someone’. The ten-year-old star has been likened to Roger Federer.”

“That’s very high praise, indeed. The Minister has been likened to a Mafia don.”

“That’s what some of our politicians are, anyway! Parents likened the hall where the counselling for the students was taking place to a fish market.”

“Too bad it wasn’t a supermarket.”

