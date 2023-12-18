Know your English | What does ‘dichotomy’ mean?

December 18, 2023 10:30 am | Updated December 17, 2023 10:40 pm IST

What is the meaning and origin of ‘cannon fodder’? (Koena Paul, Parganas, West Bengal)

The ‘fod’ in ‘fodder’ rhymes with ‘god’, ‘pod’ and ‘mod’, and the following ‘er’ sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The word is pronounced ‘FO-de’ with the stress on the first syllable. It comes from the Old English ‘fodder’ meaning ‘food’; in the past, it was mainly used to refer to kind of things that cows and other livestock generally ate — hay, straw, etc. Common sense suggests that the expression ‘cannon fodder’ should mean ‘food for the cannon’. During a battle, what is it that people who operate a cannon expect the heavy piece of artillery to do? They want it to kill or seriously injure as many enemy soldiers as possible. The expression ‘cannon fodder’ was first used to refer soldiers who were thought to be expendable; as they were mostly inexperienced in the art of warfare, they were thought to be unimportant — soldiers who could be sacrificed. The officers that these individuals reported to looked down on them, and did not really care if they died in battle. They were, therefore, sent into situations where the odds were heavily stacked against them, and many paid the price by becoming fodder for the cannons — they were either killed or badly wounded.

The young soldiers who were ordered to charge, soon became cannon fodder.

Most of the young boys who went from our village served as nothing more than cannon fodder.

The expression has acquired a figurative meaning, and is now frequently heard being used in contexts other than the military. A person who can be easily exploited can be labelled ‘cannon fodder’.

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, the media have been using the veteran actor’s links with the underworld as cannon fodder.

Under no circumstances will this company be using children as cannon fodder.

How is the word ‘dichotomy’ pronounced? (Asmita, Delhi)

The word consists of four syllables; the ‘di’ in the first is pronounced like the word ‘die’, while the following ‘chot’ sounds like the word ‘cot’. The ‘o’ in the third syllable sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘china’, and the final ‘y’ is pronounced like the ‘i’ in ‘pit’, ‘kit’ and ‘sit’. The word is pronounced ‘die-COT-e-mi’ with the stress on the second syllable. It comes from the Greek ‘dikhotomia’ meaning ‘cutting in half’ or ‘cutting in two’.

The use of this word is mostly limited to formal contexts. When you say that there is a dichotomy between two things, what you are suggesting is that they are very different. In fact, the contrast between the two is so different that they seem to be the complete opposite. When you attempt to point out a dichotomy between two things, you draw a clear distinction between them.

Very often, there’s a clear dichotomy between what a politician promises before an election, and what he actually does after becoming a Minister.

I had to unlearn many of the things I’d been taught at the university. There’s a dichotomy between theory and practice.

upendrankye@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.