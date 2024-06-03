Know your English | What does ‘busybody’ mean?

You’re late again! What’s the excuse this time?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Had to go to the bank, and then see that busybody, Ramesh.”

“That’s the first time I’ve ever heard anyone call Ramesh a busybody. I was under the impression he minded his own business.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He certainly does! Never interferes in anyone’s business. But he keeps himself busy all the time. Never has time for….”

“Then, he’s not a busybody. A busybody is someone who keeps poking his nose in other people’s business.”

“In other words, someone who is very interested in other people’s affairs. Wants to know what is happening.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not just interested, but makes it a point to meddle or interfere in them. This individual goes around giving advice even when no one is asking for it.”

“I guess the word is used to show disapproval, then?”

“That’s right! According to the office busybody, Harini is likely to resign next month.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“No one took advice from Nirmala. Everyone was convinced she was nothing more than an interfering busybody.”

“That’s an excellent example! The plural of this word is ‘busybodies’. Bharath and his brother are seldom invited to parties. They are seen as busybodies.”

“I don’t think they’re busybodies! They are genuinely interested....”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re in the minority. Tell me, why did you have to meet Ramesh? The poor chap has had a pretty hectic week so far.”

“That’s exactly what he said when I asked him about which shares to buy, and …”

“As the CEO, Ramesh has to make many decisions every day! I’m sure at the end of the day, he has decision fatigue.”

“Decision fatigue? I know fatigue means tired. What does decision fatigue mean?”

“It means being mentally exhausted because you’ve been making one decision after another.”

“In other words, when you make many big decisions, you experience decision fatigue.”

“They needn’t always be big decisions. They could be a series of small decisions as well. But they all add up, and leave you mentally drained.”

“And therefore, your potential to make decisions temporarily deteriorates.”

“Exactly! At the end of a very busy day, my friend took me to the new coffee place. They had over twenty varieties. When the waiter asked what I wanted, I experienced decision fatigue, and just couldn’t answer.”

“Given the number of choices we make every day, it’s not surprising that people experience decision fatigue two or three times in a day. Tell me, how is the word ‘r…i…f…e’ pronounced?”

“It rhymes with ‘life’, ‘wife’ and ‘knife’. Do you know what ‘rife’ means?” “I think so. When you say that something is rife, what you’re suggesting is that it is widespread. It is something very common.”

“That’s right! It is a very common occurrence. The important thing to remember is that the thing that is rife is usually very bad or unpleasant. Good things are seldom rife. For example, rumours were rife there would be riots in the streets.”

“How about this example? After a terrible performance in the fourth quarter, the office was rife with rumours that we wouldn’t be getting a bonus this year.”

“Due to unsanitary conditions, dysentery was rife in the two villages.”

“Why do you have to come up with such a terrible example? You know that…”

“Relax! The example will help you remember how to use the word ‘rife’.”

“Not so sure about that!”

upendrankye@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.