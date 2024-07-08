Know your English | What does ‘burgeon’ mean?

This is an expression frequently used in American English in informal contexts. When you say that you have ‘ants in your pants’, what you mean is that you are so excited or anxious about something, that you are unable to sit still even for a little while. Even when you stand, you are full of nervous energy; as a result, you pace up and down. Whether you are standing or sitting, you are unable to stay still. You are restless and constantly fidgeting. All this makes sense, I suppose. After all, if you had a lot of ants crawling up your pants, you wouldn’t be sitting or standing still, would you? Being very anxious about the prospect of being bitten in the wrong places, you might contemplate removing your clothing and doing everything possible to get rid of the insects. The expression is frequently used with children who have energy to spare!

Please take the dog for a walk. She’s had ants in her pants all day.

Tomorrow is Deepak’s birthday. It’s not surprising he has ants in his pants.

What does ‘burgeon’ mean? How is the word pronounced? (R Viswanath, Chennai)

First, let us deal with the pronunciation of the word. It consists of two syllables; the ‘bur’ in the first, rhymes with the words ‘fur’, ‘her’ and ‘sir’. The ‘g’ that follows sounds like the ‘j’ in ‘juice’, ‘jam’ and ‘jump’, and the final ‘eo’ is like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. The word, which comes from the Old French ‘barjoner’ meaning ‘to bud or sprout’, is pronounced ‘BUR-jen’ with the stress on the first syllable. Dictionaries often label the word ‘literary’, and today, it is mostly used to mean ‘to grow or increase rapidly’. Anything that burgeons, expands and flourishes. The word can be used with both living and non-living things.

After a rough start to the profession, Atul burgeoned into an excellent teacher.

When these plants burgeon in spring, you’ll see a riot of colours when you look out the bedroom window.

It was obvious to all that love was burgeoning between the two classmates.

Which is correct? Pay in cash or pay by cash? (S. Mangalam, Vellore)

Although ‘pay by cash’ is sometimes heard nowadays, careful users of the language would say ‘pay in cash’. They would consider ‘pay by cash’ incorrect. These individuals would prefer to say ‘pay in cash’ or ‘pay cash’

I’d just paid cash for the groceries when the store alarm went off.

I don’t know why, but Usha always prefers to pay in cash.

The expression ‘pay by’ is used when you make use of credit cards and cheques.

When Shiva bought an expensive car, he paid by cheque.

Hema realised that she didn’t have enough cash. So, she paid by credit card.

Nowadays, we talk about ‘online payment’ and ‘paid online’ — we do not say ‘paid by online’ or ‘paid in online’.

