Know your English | What does a ‘chequered career’ mean?
Published - November 11, 2024 08:30 am IST

S Upendran
S. Upendran
For representative purposes. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

What is the meaning and origin of ‘chequered career’? (Md. Manish Anwar, Aligarh)

This expression is mostly used to refer to an individual’s work experience, and most standard dictionaries, list both the British (chequered career) and the American (checkered career) spelling. When you say that a candidate has had a rather ‘chequered career’, what you are suggesting is that he has been constantly moving from one job to another — he has never stayed in one place for long. The use of the expression also suggests that the individual’s career has been rather bumpy; it has been full of ups and downs. It is one in which the person has met both success and failure. Other expressions which are commonly used by native speakers are ‘chequered history’ and ‘chequered life’.

Go through the CVs and call only those candidates who don’t have a chequered career.

I wouldn’t invest my money in that company. It has a pretty chequered history.

This American idiom comes from the game of checkers — the British call this game draughts (pronounced ‘drafts’). Like the game of chess, checkers too is played on a board consisting of 64 squares of alternating colours — red and black are the two colours commonly used. The word ‘checkered’ in ‘checkered career’ is used in the sense of constantly alternating — much like the squares on a checkerboard.

Is there a difference between ‘house-sitter’ and ‘housekeeper’? (K. Jayashree, Kochi)

Yes, there is. Think of a ‘house-sitter’ like a ‘babysitter’. While a babysitter takes care of a baby/child while the parents are away, a ‘house-sitter’ takes care of someone’s house while the owner is away. Nowadays, people who live in independent houses are reluctant to lock up their place and go somewhere for a week or two. They are afraid that their house will get burgled. To ensure that this does not happen, they hire someone to take care of their house while they are away. This individual is called a ‘house-sitter’; he stays in the house and ensures that everything is okay during the period the owner is away. House-sitters are usually temporary — they usually work for someone for a short period of time.

My parents will attend the wedding provided they find a reliable house-sitter.

A ‘housekeeper’, on the other hand, is usually a woman who assists in the running of a house even when the owners are present. This individual is usually hired to take care of household chores — she’s in charge of the cooking and the cleaning of the house. A housekeeper, may at times, live with the owners of the house. Both the house-sitter and housekeeper take care of someone else’s house.

She has been our housekeeper for the past twenty years.

Is it okay to say, ‘I’ve lived in Ranchi throughout my entire life’? (Anirudh, Trichy)

Careful users of the language are likely to frown at the sentence. They would argue there is no need to include both ‘throughout’ and ‘entire’ in the same sentence. One of them would do. Whether you say, ‘I’ve lived in Ranchi throughout my life’ or ‘I’ve lived in Ranchi my entire life’, there is no difference in meaning. The fact remains that you have stayed in Ranchi all your life.

upendrankye@gmail.com

