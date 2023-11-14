Know your English | What are the different pronunciations of ‘vase’?

November 14, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

“What is the correct pronunciation of v..a..s..e? People pronounce it in different ways.”

“That’s true! The British and the Americans pronounce it very differently. The Americans make the word rhyme with ‘face’, ‘base’ and…”

“Case! That’s how my friends and I pronounce the word.”

“That’s how many Indians pronounce the word. The British, on the other hand, pronounce the ‘a’ like the ‘a’ in ‘bath’, ‘path’ and ‘ask’; the final ‘se’ like the ‘z’ in ‘zip’ and ‘zoo’. They pronounce the word ‘VAAZ’.”

“So, should I pronounce it the way the British do or…”

“That’s up to you! You know what the word ‘vase’ means, right?”

“Of course, I do! It’s a container in which people generally place flowers.”

“That’s right! It’s one of the meanings of the word, anyway. My aunt has some old flower vases in her home. They’re beautiful.”

“My neighbour has quite a collection of vases.”

“That’s a good example. Do you know what the expression ‘empty vase’ means?”

“Empty vase? It’s probably a vase without any flowers in it.”

“When you refer to an individual as an ‘empty vase’, what do you think it means?”

“The individual is like an empty vase. In other words, he has nothing inside his head.”

“Very good! That’s exactly what it means. When you say that someone is an empty vase, what you mean is that the individual is not very bright.”

“To put it more bluntly, he’s stupid.”

“I guess you could say that. Like the vase, the individual is very attractive on the outside, but is empty or hollow inside.”

“In other words, the person is just a decorative piece. You can look at him, but can’t have a meaningful conversation with him.”

‘That’s right! This relatively new expression, which is mostly used in informal contexts, can be used with both men and women. Here’s an example. I met Prashant’s wife, Geetha, last week. She’s not only beautiful but also very bright. Definitely not an empty vase.”

“One can’t say the same thing about Prashant, though. He’s nothing more than an empty vase.”

“Maybe that’s why Geetha married him! Prashant’s younger brother, on the other hand, is very bright. Unfortunately, he doesn’t talk much. It takes him time to really get to know someone. As a result, a lot of people write him off as an empty vase.”

“That’s true! He is awkward with people. He’s not particularly fond of….”

“The problem with him is he doesn’t like to do anything new. In fact, I would say that he’s really terrified of trying or doing anything new. He’s not…”

“The poor chap probably suffers from neophobia.”

“Neophobia? I know that ‘phobia’ means the fear of something. But what does…”

“And ‘neo’ means ‘new’. Neophobia is the fear of new things. My grandmother refuses to use any of the modern gadgets like the cell phone and the computer. The doctor says it could be a case of neophobia.”

“My cousin suffers from neophobia. So, whenever he goes to a restaurant, he’ll order the same dish. He’s terrified of eating anything new.”

“It takes all kinds to make a world, I guess.”

