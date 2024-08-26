Know your English | What are the different meanings of ‘sour’?

“Wow! So many varieties of sweets! Are you expecting company?”

“My neighbour celebrated his birthday yesterday. He brought all these sweets earlier this morning.”

“I didn’t know you knew him that well. Did you ever tell him that you liked sweets?”

“I didn’t need to. Everyone in this building knows that I have a sweet tooth.”

“You have a sweet tooth? Does it mean someone who likes sweets?”

“That’s right! If you say that you have a ‘sweet tooth’, what you’re suggesting is that you’re someone who is very fond of most things that taste sweet. I have a strong sweet tooth. It’s not surprising that the first thing I did was to go to the dessert section.”

“That’s one thing I don’t bother to do. Nobody in my family has a sweet tooth.”

“What’s happened to your voice? It sounds terrible. Did you drink…”

“Had lime juice a couple of days ago. The lemon used must have been really…How do you pronounce s..o..u..r?”

“Native speakers of English make it rhyme with ‘power’, ‘our’ and ‘shower’.”

“I see. I’ve heard many people making it rhyme with ‘bore’, ‘pour’ and ‘shore’.”

“That’s incorrect. You know what ‘sour’ means, right?”

“Of course, I do! Something that has a sharp, unpleasant taste. For example, unripe mangoes can be, at times, very sour.”

“And don’t forget lemons. They can be…”

“Let’s forget about sour mangoes and lemons, shall we? If you’re going to Gopal’s party tonight, I’d like to come with you.”

“You’ll need to find somebody else, I’m afraid. My relationship with Gopal has soured. So, I will not…”

“Your relationship has soured? What are you talking about? How can a relationship…”

“The word ‘sour’ has several different meanings. When you talk about a relationship turning sour, what you mean is that it has become bad. The two individuals are no longer friends.”

“It’s no longer fun to be in the company of the other person.”

“Exactly! Here’s an example. The difference of opinion about the amount of money each should get, soured relations between the two sisters.”

“Money is the main reason that relationships sour. How about this example? The latest incursion along the border has soured relations between the two countries.”

“That’s a good example. It’s also possible to say, ‘go sour’. Sunitha is very thin skinned. If you keep making fun of her, your relationship is likely to go sour.”

“It doesn’t really matter. Tell me, if you are not going to the party this evening, what will you be doing?”

“I’ll do what I always do. I’ll sit about and watch TV.”

“Sit about? Don’t you mean ‘sit around’?”

“They mean the same thing. When you ‘sit about’ or ‘sit around’ the house, you’re wasting your time. You’re not…”

“You’re not doing anything useful. You do very little work.”

“Very good! The two expressions are mostly used to show disapproval. After he’d lost his job, for a few months Mahesh sat about the house all day watching TV.”

“I don’t want to be sitting about doing nothing while the two of you work. Tell me how I can help.”

“Good example! This weekend, I plan to sit about the house and watch some old movies.”

“Given the terrible weather, that’s about the only thing you can do.”

