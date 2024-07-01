Know your English | The different meanings of ‘sharp’

“You still look tense. I thought you’d begin to relax after your big presentation.”

“I can’t afford to relax. Not for a couple of weeks, anyway. For some reason, your boss was present at my presentation, and he’s asked me to make it again.”

“That doesn’t sound good. If my boss was there, I’m sure he gave you some sharp criticism.”

“What are you talking about? How can criticism be sharp? I mean, there’s …”

“When you speak to someone in a sharp manner, what you’re doing is speaking to them angrily. You sound as if you’re warning the individual.”

“I don’t know about the warning bit. But his sharp comments about my body language really hurt my feelings.”

“That’s a good example. My boss takes some getting used to. I’ve worked with him for over four years now. He continues to be sharp with me every now and then.”

“As far as I’m concerned, he’s a terrible person. How did he ever get promoted? I don’t see anything good...”

“How can you even say that? Everyone agrees he’s a sharp dresser. Can you think of…”

“Sharp dresser? Does it mean someone who dresses well?”

“Very good! The person dresses well, and is also very stylish.”

“Your boss is certainly very fashionable.”

“He certainly is! He’s sharply dressed for all occasions. The clothes he wears to the gym are starched and ironed.”

“Really? That’s taking things a bit too far. Nobody in his right mind would call me a sharp dresser.”

“I agree. You have no dress sense. My sister, on the other hand, is a sharp dresser. She spends at least an hour choosing her accessories.”

“I spend less than ten minutes getting ready. If I spend more time, my grandmother makes fun of me. She laughs and…”

“Your grandmother is a remarkable woman. She remains really sharp for her age.”

“Sharp again? How many meanings does the word ‘sharp’ have? I mean…..”

“The word has many different meanings, I’m afraid.”

“So, when you say that my grandmother is sharp, you mean…”

“When you say that someone is sharp, what you’re suggesting is that the individual is intelligent.”

“The person is someone who understands things quite easily.”

“That’s right! Some of the people in my office are very sharp.”

“How about this example? The speaker was impressed by the sharp questions the students asked.”

“Great example! Luckily for Roy, the children have taken after their mother. They have a sharp mind. Another meaning of ‘sharp’ is…”

“Can we please talk about something else now? I’m sick and tired of the word ‘sharp’.”

“Understandable. Why don’t we…”

“Tell me, how is s..o..u..r pronounced? People in our country pronounce it in different ways.”

“Native speakers of English make the word rhyme with ‘our’, ‘tower’ and ‘shower’.”

“I see. The lime juice that Mala gave us was very sour.”

“Good example. By the way, the word ‘sour’ has several different meanings too. One of…”

“Not today, please! I’ve had enough for one day.”

upendrankye@gmail.com