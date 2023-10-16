Know your English | The different meanings of ‘put me down’

October 16, 2023 08:30 am | Updated October 15, 2023 10:29 pm IST

“What’s wrong? You look terribly angry about something. Is it your new boss again?

“That man is driving me crazy. Every time I attempt to make a suggestion….”

“He makes it a point to put you down in front of everyone, right? Making you feel…”

“Put me down? What are you talking about? He can’t even pick me up. So, how…”

“The expression ‘put down’ has several different meanings. When you put down a heavy object you’ve been carrying, you leave it on the floor.”

“Yes, that’s the meaning I had in mind.”

“I know. The expression ‘put down’ can also be used in everyday contexts to mean ‘to criticise’. When you ‘put someone down’, you find fault with the individual. You say things…”

“Which are definitely going to upset the person. Making him feel silly or stupid.”

“That’s right! Here’s an example. As a coach, you shouldn’t be putting the captain down in front of the entire team. What respect will they have for him?”

“If my boss doesn’t stop putting me down, I plan to resign.”

“Not a sensible thing to do. But it’s a good example, though. Sujatha is someone who enjoys putting people down.”

“I know! She enjoys putting me down in front of everyone. Talking about Sujatha, I met her yesterday. She told me that you ran into our old friend, Ruku, in Mumbai.”

“Mumbai airport, actually! It was great seeing her after all these years. She’s….”

“But how did you even recognise her? It’s been over 15 years since the two of you saw each other. How did you…”

“It was the other way around. She recognised me. Said that I’d taken after my father.”

“Taken after your father? Does it mean that you resemble or look like your father?”

“That’s right! The informal expression ‘take after’ has several different meanings. One of them is to resemble your mom or dad. Here’s an example. Sujatha’s mother is very attractive. Unfortunately, her two children haven’t taken after her.”

“Don’t tell that to Sujatha. According to my grandmother, if the daughter takes after the father, good luck will follow her wherever she goes.”

“I’m not so sure about that! If I ever have kids, I wouldn’t want them to take after me.”

“With a face like yours, it’s totally understandable! Relax, I was only joking! You said ‘resemble’ is one of the meanings of ‘take after’? What are the others?”

“The expression can also be used to mean to behave like any of the elder members in the family.”

“In other words, you behave like the person because you see him as a good example. The person becomes your role model.”

“I guess you could say that. Sujatha’s grandparents are a happy couple. Always ready to help people. Unfortunately, Sujatha hasn’t taken after them regarding this matter.”

“My mother says that I’ve taken after my uncle. That’s the reason I’m so lazy.”

“That’s a good example. I hope Bala doesn’t take after is his uncle. If he does, he will be spending the rest of his life behind bars.”

“Knowing Bala, that’s not likely to happen.”

