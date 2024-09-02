Know your English| The difference between ‘peruse’ and ‘browse’

What is the difference in meaning between ‘peruse’ and ‘browse’? (K. Radha, Salem)

When you ‘browse’ through a book, you go through it very quickly; you do not read every page nor do you read every line in a paragraph. Browsing is something that we all do before buying a book or a magazine. We quickly scan the contents and determine if the magazine contains articles that we might be interested in. If we are considering buying a work of fiction, we might choose to read the blurb, and sample a random paragraph or two. When you ‘peruse’ a document or article, you go through it carefully; you read every page. The word comes from the Middle English ‘peruse’ meaning to ‘use completely’. With the passage of time, it acquired its present meaning — ‘to read completely’.

Kids today are not interested in going to bookshops and browsing.

I perused the legal document several times before signing it.

What is the meaning of the expression ‘betwixt and between’? (K.V. Jagdish, Secunderabad)

Many native speakers of English consider ‘betwixt’ rather old fashioned, and limit its use to formal — usually literary — contexts. The ‘i’ in the second syllable of the word rhymes with ‘fix’, ‘licks’ and ‘sticks’. The word is pronounced ‘bi-TWIXT’ with the stress on the second syllable. In terms of meaning, there is no difference ‘betwixt’ and ‘between’. The expression ‘betwixt and between’ is mostly used in everyday contexts to mean ‘undecided’. When you are ‘betwixt and between’ two choices, you are neither here nor there. You are unable to decide which option to go with.

Sudha is betwixt and between quitting her job as a teacher.

The movie was betwixt and between — neither a comedy nor a tragedy.

How is the word ‘potable’ pronounced? (S. Mangalam, Vellore)

The word consists of three syllables, and the first syllable is not pronounced like the word ‘pot’. It rhymes with ‘boat’, ‘goat’, and ‘coat’. The word, which comes from the Latin ‘potabilis’ meaning ‘drinkable’, is pronounced POAT-e-bl with the stress on the first syllable. Nowadays, the word is mostly used in formal contexts to mean ‘safe to drink’. In the 1950s and 60s, taps in railway stations had signs above them which read ‘potable water’.

According to my neighbour, there’s very little potable water in his village.

We need to find a way to transport potable water to the cities.

What is the meaning of ‘laugh on the other side of one’s face’? (D. Vasantha, Bengaluru)

This is an expression mostly used in British English to serve as a warning to someone. When you tell someone that they will be laughing on the other side of their face, what you are suggesting is that although everything seems fine now, things are likely to change dramatically, in the near future. They are unlikely to remain happy for long. Americans tend to say ‘laugh out of the other side of the mouth’.

Harish was delighted when his wife gave birth to twins. But after two weeks of getting very little sleep, he was laughing on the other side of his face.

upendrankye@gmail.com