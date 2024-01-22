Know your English | The difference between ‘in time’ and ‘on time’

January 22, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

What is the difference between ‘on time’ and ‘in time’? (T. Jayapradha, Mysore)

If you have a class at 11 AM and you enter the classroom at exactly 11AM, then you are ‘on time’ for class. ‘On time’ means punctual. When planes and trains arrive at the scheduled time — not a minute before or a minute after — then, they are ‘on time’. Of course, this is something that seldom happens in our country. Indians are not known for their punctuality —for being ‘on time’.

Our physics teacher is always on time for class.

For a change, the flight arrived on time.

When you are ‘in time’ for a meeting, you arrive a few minutes before the scheduled time — not one or two hours before, but only a few minutes before. If a train that is scheduled to arrive at 11:15 AM arrives at 11:13 AM, then it is ‘in time’. If it arrives at 11:16, it is late!

The Chairman called to say that he wouldn’t be in time for the meeting.

I was forced to take a taxi to be in time for the appointment.

What is the meaning of ‘maverick’? (Sheila Rao, Kochi)

There are different ways of pronouncing this word; one simple way is to reduce it to two syllables. In this case, the first syllable ‘mave’ rhymes with ‘have’, and the second with the words ‘sick’, ‘chick’ and ‘lick’. The word is pronounced ‘MAV-rick’ with the stress on the first syllable. It is also possible to pronounce the ‘e’ like the ‘a’ in ‘china’. When you do this, the word is pronounced ‘MA-ve-rick’. When you call someone a ‘maverick’, what you are suggesting is that the person is a rebel; he is very independent and does not blindly follow others. He is a non-conformist, and being unpredictable, creates his own set of rules — which he does not hesitate to follow. The word can be used as a noun and an adjective.

Shobana was keen on getting rid of all the mavericks in the party.

Despite the death threats, the maverick publisher brought out the books on time.

The word comes from the name of an individual. Samuel Augustus Maverick was the name of a well-to-do lawyer turned politician who lived in the state of Texas in the 19th century. The story goes that a rancher once gave Maverick 400 cows for winning a case. Maverick, who had no interest in cows, allowed the animals to wander around on his highly fertile land. It was standard practice those days for ranchers to brand their cows — using a red hot branding iron, the owner’s initials or the ranch’s name was burnt into the flesh the animal. This enabled people to identify their animal easily — thus preventing a lot of dispute among ranch owners. Maverick, however, refused to brand his cattle. Being the rebel that he was, he claimed there was no need for him to brand his cows. He argued since all other ranchers were branding their cows, those that remained unbranded, were his.

upendrankye@gmail.com