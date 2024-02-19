Know your English | Is it ‘jealous of’ or ‘jealous about’?

February 19, 2024 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

“Hey, come on in! Congratulations, by the way! Heard you’ve entered the third round of the tennis tournament. Who do you play next?”

“It’s probably going to be Joseph.”

“That’s great! You should be able to beat him quite easily.”

“I’m not sure about that. Of late, Joseph’s had my number.”

“Of course, he does. Everyone has your number.”

“I’m not talking about my phone number. When you say that someone has your number, what you’re suggesting is that the individual knows you very well. In this case, what I’m implying is that Joseph knows my game very well.”

“Since he knows every aspect of your game, he’ll be able to anticipate what you’re going to do. He will, therefore, be able to deal with you easily.”

“I guess you could say that! If you’re going to do business with Roy, take Shalini with you. She won’t let him cheat you. She knows all his tricks. She’s got his number.”

“Everyone says that about Roy! I wouldn’t dream of doing business with someone who has such a reputation.”

“Good for you!

“In the early 1980s, the West Indies cricket team had everyone’s number. They were simply unbeatable.”

“What a fantastic team it was. Here’s another example. Most people are scared to talk to Kunthala because of her temper. But my cousin, Radhika, has her number. She knows what to do when Kunthala gets angry.”

“Kunthala gets angry! Really? I wasn’t aware that she had a temper.”

“Looking at her, you wouldn’t think so. But, she has a short fuse.”

“Short fuse? What does it mean?”

“Someone who has a short fuse gets angry very quickly. The person has a temper. A really bad one, at that! It’s an expression mostly used in informal contexts. For example, all the students knew that the professor had a very short fuse. They made sure they were never late for his class.”

“My grandmother says she had a short fuse when she was young.”

“Your grandmother had a short fuse! That’s hard to believe! She’s always so calm now.”

“Maybe Kunthala will become a calm individual when she grows old.”

“Kunthala may have a bad temper, but she’s absolutely brilliant. Many people I know are jealous about her achievements.”

“Jealous about? You mean ‘jealous of’, don’t you?”

“What’s the difference between the two?”

“Native speakers of English generally avoid saying ‘jealous about’. You’re usually ‘jealous of’ someone or something. Here’s an example. Everyone in class was jealous of Sunita’s good looks.”

“Two-year-old Arjun was jealous of all the attention that his baby sister was getting.”

“That’s a wonderful example. Narender was jealous of his wife’s ability to carry on a conversation with other people.”

“Poor Narender is pretty awkward when it comes to talking. His wife, on the other hand, is a born talker. She has no problems at all.”

“Don’t tell Narender that! He might get angry.”

“That’s to be expected. He has a short fuse!”

