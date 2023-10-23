Know your English | How to use ‘adopt’ and ‘adapt’

October 23, 2023 08:30 am | Updated October 22, 2023 10:51 pm IST

What is the difference in meaning between ‘adopt’ and ‘adapt’? (C. Narayanan, Bengaluru)

The only thing common between these two verbs is that they both have the stress on the second syllable. When we hear the word ‘adopt’, we immediately think of children. Childless couples, often adopt children. When people adopt a child, they take the child as it is; they do not request for changes to be made. They do not ask that the child’s eyes be made bigger, the face rounder, etc. The child is taken as it is. Similarly, when you adopt somebody’s plan, you make use of the original plan; you do not make any changes.

I’m told that both their children have been adopted.

Given how different our companies are, you’ll find it difficult to adopt our plans.

The word ‘adapt’ has a slightly different meaning from ‘adopt’. When you ‘adapt’ someone’s plan, what you are doing is making changes to it; you make adjustments so that it becomes more suitable for you and the situation you are in. The changes that you make may be minor or major in nature. Like ‘adopt’, the word ‘adapt’ can be used with people as well. For example, when people go abroad, they need to adjust or adapt to the new place. One way of achieving this, is by making deliberate changes in their life style — wearing different types of clothes, changing their daily routine, etc.

It took Priya time to adapt to the hustle and bustle of city life.

Let’s adapt some of the recommendations he’s made.

Why do we always have to ‘beg’ for someone’s pardon? (R. Rajesh, Coimbatore)

The expression ‘beg your pardon’ is used by native speakers of English in different contexts. For example, if you step on someone’s foot, you automatically say, ‘I beg your pardon’. In this context, the expression means ‘I’m sorry’. Similarly, when you are unable to hear what someone is saying, you can say, ‘I beg your pardon’; in this case, you are requesting him to repeat what he just said. The word ‘beg’ has several different meanings; one of them is ‘ask for’. Therefore, when you ‘beg someone’s pardon’, you are asking for his pardon. You are not begging like a beggar, but merely requesting the individual that you be pardoned for the mistake you have made.

What is the meaning of ‘divorceary’? (Vinod Kumar, Indore)

Let’s begin by learning the pronunciation of this recently coined word. The vowel in the first and last syllable sounds like the ‘i’ in ‘sit’, ‘kit’ and ‘lit’; the second syllable rhymes with ‘horse’, ‘course’ and ‘force’. It is possible to pronounce the ‘a’ like the ‘a’ in ‘china’; many people, however, choose to drop this vowel. One simple way of pronouncing the word is ‘di-VOS-ri’ with the stress on the second syllable. Some people pronounce it ‘di-VO-se-ri’. The word was coined along the lines of ‘anniversary’. We all know what a wedding anniversary is. A ‘divoreceary’ is the opposite of a wedding anniversary! In this case, the individual celebrates the anniversary of his divorce!

Please keep yourself free on Saturday. I’m celebrating my five-year divorceary.

upendrankye@gmail.com

