Know your English | Dispose or dispose of?

“What are you doing here so early? I wasn’t expecting you for another hour.”

“I got up unusually early today. So, I spent the morning cleaning the apartment. I disposed a lot of unnecessary things.”

“Disposed of. When you get rid of something that you don’t need, you say ‘dispose of’ and not ‘dispose’. You spent the morning disposing of rubbish. What did you do with the rubbish? Burn it?”

“No, no! I don’t believe in burning trash. Countries must find a safer way of disposing of toxic waste. How does that sound?”

“Sounds good! Are you here to tell me what I should dispose of?”

“No, no! I came here to meet your neighbour. I believe he has a flat on the ninth floor that he wants to…”

“If you’re talking about Raja’s flat, that ship has sailed, I’m afraid.”

“That ship has sailed? What are you talking about? I’m here to find out…”

“It means that the flat is no longer available. Raja has already found a tenant. When you say that the ship has sailed, what you mean is that you’re too late for something.”

“In other words, the opportunity that I had to get something that I wanted has passed me by.”

“Exactly! You’ve missed the bus! Here’s an example. By the time I applied, the ship had sailed. The company hired someone new.”

“When I was young, I was keen on becoming a football player. When I hurt both my knees in a scooter accident, I knew my ship had sailed.”

“That’s a good example! You can always consider becoming a coach, you know.”

“I was offered a coaching job last year, but I turned it down. That ship too has sailed.”

“I’m sure something will come up. I heard that you had breakfast with Sujatha yesterday. How did it go? Any fireworks?”

“There will always be fireworks when Sujatha and I meet. Everyone knows that!”

“That’s true! What was the argument about this time around? Was it about the dosa or idli?”

“No, it was about something less interesting. Language! I said that I was planning to meet Bharath today afternoon to talk about…”

“I see. She must have immediately said that you cannot say ‘today afternoon’.”

“Exactly! Is she correct? Is it wrong to say ‘today afternoon’?”

“Let me just say that native speakers avoid saying it. They would say, ‘I’m planning to meet Bharath this afternoon’. So, they…”

“In other words, they’d replace ‘today’ with ‘this’?”

“Exactly! Here’s another example. I’m told the accident took place around ten this morning.”

“How about this example? My sister and her kids are coming home this evening.”

“Sounds good! Now then, what do you…”

“So, is it okay to say, the children are planning to walk to the beach this night?”

“No, it’s not! It’s okay to use ‘this’ with ‘morning’, ‘afternoon’ and ‘evening’, but not with ‘night’. We don’t say, I plan to take a walk today night or I plan to take a walk this night.”

“Then, what do you say?”

“It’s usually ‘tonight’. I would like to spend a couple of hours at the beach tonight.”

“I see. Why don’t we just stay at home tonight and watch a movie?”

“That’s a good example. I hope to go to bed early tonight.”

“Very little chance of that happening!”

