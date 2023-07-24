Know your English | A column which discusses English phrases and grammar

July 24, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

What is the meaning and origin of ‘up to scratch’? (S. Sunanda, Pune)

The expression has been part of the English language for several hundred years, and like most idioms, it is used in informal contexts. When you say that the complimentary breakfast provided by the hotel was ‘up to scratch’, what you are suggesting is that it was satisfactory; it was as good as you had expected it to be. The standards were met. In everyday conversation, the expression is mostly used in the negative.

I’m afraid the new accountant you’ve hired isn’t up to scratch. You need to let him go.

The slogans you’ve come up with for our new product aren’t up to scratch.

As to the origin of the idiom, it comes from the world of boxing. The ‘scratch’ in the expression does not refer to the injury we suffer when we scrape against a wall or when we fall down. It refers to a line drawn on the ground by a referee. During the early days of boxing, contestants fought outdoors and without gloves. At the beginning of every round, the two participants were expected to walk up to the scratch (line) in the middle of the ring, face each other, and then begin to fight. If, after a few rounds, a boxer was unable to make his way to the line, he lost the fight. He was considered unfit to fight — he was not up to scratch.

Why do tennis umpires use the word ‘love’ when keeping score? (Jagan Reddy, Ongole)

I see that you have been watching Wimbledon. The term ‘love’ that the umpire uses in tennis has nothing to do with the affection that we feel for a few people. It is not the emotion that one normally associates with the heart. The word ‘love’ that one hears in tennis, comes from the French ‘l’oeuf’, meaning ‘egg’; and the ‘egg’, as you know, is frequently used in sports to represent the number ‘zero’. So, when the umpire says ‘love all’, what he means is the score is ‘zero-zero’ — the game is yet to begin, neither player has scored a point. Similarly, when he says ‘love-thirty’, what he means is that the server has zero points, while the receiver has thirty!

What is the difference between ‘partake’ and ‘take part’? (Kapil Bhoria, Hisar)

In terms of meaning, they are somewhat similar; but the two words cannot be used interchangeably. In fact, dictionaries suggest that ‘partake’ is rather old fashioned, and is best avoided in everyday conversation. This word, which is mostly limited to formal styles of writing, comes from the Latin ‘particeps’ meaning ‘participant’. Nowadays, the word is mostly used to mean ‘to share’; when you ‘partake of’ something, you usually take a small portion or share of something.

Let us partake of a light snack before going to bed.

When you ‘partake in’ something, you participate in the activity. Many people would consider that this is a pretentious way of saying ‘take part in’.

You’re more than welcome to partake in the festivities.

Sunitha is getting old. She needs to stop partaking in such strenuous activities.

