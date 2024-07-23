Inclusivity in corporate board rooms: comparing Europe and India

Sinha, S.N., Rajpal, H. and Girisha, G., ‘Gender Diversity on the Board of Indian Companies: A Policy Gap’, Economic & Political Weekly, Vol 59, Issue No. 26-27, June 29, 2024

As more women enter the corporate workforce, understanding their experiences and the impact of gender diversity has become crucial. Scholars are examining this issue from economic, cultural, and social perspectives, investigating how gender dynamics function within traditionally male-dominated environments. Research increasingly focuses on how women’s involvement, particularly in leadership roles, influences organisational culture and performance. Analysing these changes provides insights into how gender diversity can reshape and drive progress in sectors historically not designed with women in mind, making them more accessible and inclusive for an evolving world.

Background

Many scholars have emphasised the importance of having women on corporate boards, suggesting that board efficiency is greatly influenced by its composition. A diverse board can better address the needs and perspectives of both employees and clients, leading to improved corporate performance. Although there is evidence of a positive correlation between gender diversity on boards and enhanced corporate outcomes, the global gender gap persists, often due to entrenched “old boy networks” within companies. While progress is being made, data suggests that closing the gender gap may take decades without mandatory rules and government regulations to enforce inclusion.

While stereotypes often label women as risk-averse and thus unsuitable for leadership in the competitive corporate sector, studies reveal two things. First, women’s considerate and cautious approach to risk has, in fact, enhanced company efficiency and success, especially during crises. Second, the concept of the “glass cliff” frequently places women in high-stakes positions designed to set them up for failure, reinforcing gender stereotypes. Despite these hurdles, women have proven successful in leadership roles.

Moreover, research indicates that while tokenism theory — such as appointing only one woman to a board — does little to drive meaningful change, having a more balanced proportion of women on boards can significantly benefit companies. Quotas have proven to have a positive impact, especially in cultures with lower gender ratios and higher power distances.

It is in this context that authors Shiv Nath Sinha, Hanish Rajpal, and Gyanda Girisha analyse the laws and regulations regarding gender quotas in corporate governance in India and Europe. Their comprehensive review of existing literature and comparative analysis of European and Indian regulations highlight how a more inclusive approach, supported by government regulations, can drive positive change in India, drawing on examples from Europe.

Methodology

This analysis covers data from 17,753 firm-years across 20 countries, examining the impact of having women directors between 2013 and 2022. This quantitative study, which includes multiple tables, encompasses all listed companies in these countries, excluding those without available data on women directors and countries with fewer than 10 companies in the dataset.

Quotas and implementation

Quotas are viewed as a strategy to enhance diversity. Konrad et al. (2008) found that around 30% of female representation positively impacts board dynamics. For instance, Norway’s mandatory 40% gender quota significantly increased board independence, especially since women leaders were found to be more independent thinkers. Authors suggest that such regulations reflect a country’s commitment to inclusivity and the recognition that women need to be included in corporate setups to ensure societal change. This is also indicative of changing attitudes toward gender equality and fostering a fairer environment.

After 2010, several countries, including Austria, Germany, France, Belgium, Greece, Italy, Portugal, and The Netherlands, mandated that at least 20% of board members be women. For example, Austria mandated 25% women directors in state-owned companies by 2013, which rose to 40% by 2020, and 30% of each gender on supervisory boards of large companies in 2017.

While mandatory inclusion was established in these European countries, other countries like Switzerland, Poland, Spain, and the U.K. adopted a “comply or explain” approach rather than strict mandates. For instance, in 2020, Switzerland introduced Article 734f under the Swiss Code of Obligations, which required at least 30% of women on boards and 20% on executive boards of large companies, without penalties for non-compliance if proper reasons were given. Such norms are expected to have a more flexible approach to inclusion and gender diversity while keeping in mind the nature of corporate structures.

In some countries, such as Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Finland, Sweden, and Russia, a more self-regulatory approach is taken, leaving the decision to company norms and regulations. There are no binding quotas or explanations required, but recommendations are made in company rules and regulations. For instance, the Swedish Corporate Governance Code (2024) recommends striving for gender balance. Interestingly, in most of these countries, even these recommendations only began by 2020.

Across all these countries, whether through mandates, or recommendations, the implementation of gender quotas through company law or governance codes ranges from 20% to 40%.

In India, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board have periodically formed committees to ensure gender diversity in corporate boards to enhance corporate performance. Although the Companies (Amendment) Bill of 2003 proposed the inclusion of women directors, it was withdrawn due to backlash from companies. When the Bill was reintroduced in 2008 and 2009, it omitted this provision, as many companies argued there were no qualified women available to fill board positions. However, in 2013, the Companies Bill 2012 was passed, mandating that every listed company and certain large unlisted public companies must have at least one woman director, despite resistance from the corporate sector.

Comparing the two worlds

Numbers suggest a significant rise in the share of women on corporate boards over the last decade. However, while there has been a small increase in the share of women directors in India, the rise has been more pronounced in Europe. For instance, Portugal had only 5.90% of women directors in 2013, but by 2022, this figure had increased to over 35%. In contrast, India only reached 18.23% by 2022. The authors explain that this disparity is due to European countries implementing mandates and regulations for gender inclusion quotas, while India lagged behind.

Interestingly, the study notes that more women directors were found in the private sector (18%) compared to the public sector (13%) in India. Despite the norms, more than half of the sector has only one female board member, representing mere tokenism. This was the case in about 50% of private companies, while the share was over 30% for public companies. The authors suggest that such gestures indicate a lack of true commitment to gender inclusivity and representation. Yet, while other countries view increased representation of women on corporate boards as a significant achievement in the right direction, having even one woman on the boards in India must be seen as a step towards greater inclusion and diversity.

Through an in-depth quantitative comparison, the paper highlights a critical issue that will determine progress in our country both socially and economically. To improve gender diversity, especially in the corporate sector, India must observe and adopt norms from Europe and align with international practices to become more inclusive.

Rebecca Rose Varghese is a freelance journalist.

