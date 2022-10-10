I read the paper alongside a dictionary

Know your English | Photo Credit: Getty Images

“Come on in! Did you go anywhere during the Navarathri break?”

“Oh, yes! I went to the Andaman Islands with a few of my friends. It was just great.”

“Yes, Seetha told me all about it. She also told me about the little accident she had.”

“Poor Seetha sprained her ankle quite badly. Did she tell you she was walking alongside of me on the beach when it happened?”

“Yes, she did. By the way, when you use the word ‘alongside’ to mean ‘beside’ or ‘next to’, you don’t normally say ‘alongside of’. It’s always ‘alongside’. For example, Sneha’s cute puppy is always alongside her when she goes for a jog.”

“So, when two things are right next to each other, I say, ‘alongside’ and not ‘alongside of’.”

“That’s right! Here’s another example. Much of the property alongside the lake belongs to my uncle.”

“Your uncle must be very rich. How about this example? The robbers panicked when a police car parked alongside their van.”

“That’s a good example. On my return journey, I was sitting alongside Virat Kohli.”

“Really? Why didn’t you tell me earlier? What was it like? Did he….”

“I was only joking!”

“It was in bad taste. Oh, by the way, I read the novel that you’d recommended last month. I quite enjoyed it. The ending was terrible, though.”

“How could it have been different? What did you want the ending to be?”

“Why did the poor hero have to be killed? He needn’t have been hung.”

“You mean ‘hanged’, don’t you?”

“Don’t ‘hanged’ and ‘hung’ mean the same thing?”

“They do, but the way they’re used is very different. ‘Hanged’ is mostly used when you’re talking about taking someone’s life using a rope. Objects, like painting, necklace, etc. are ‘hung’ and not ‘hanged’.”

“So, what you’re saying is that people are ‘hanged’ and objects are ‘hung’.”

“I guess you could say that. The prisoners were hanged at dawn this morning.”

“ When his business collapsed, Kiran hanged himself.”

“ When I saw Devika last evening, a diamond necklace hung around her neck.”

“Once I got my certificate, I had it framed. That same evening, with my family members present, I hung it on the wall.”

“That sounds good. When he couldn’t find a hanger, Das hung his shirt on a door knob.”

“Trust Das to do something like that. Is there a difference in pronunciation between ‘h..a..n..g..e..r’ and ‘h..a..n..g..a..r’?”

“In terms of pronunciation, there’s no difference. But there’s a big difference in meaning between the two words.”

“I know what ‘hanger’ means. It’s what we use to hang our clothes on. Don’t leave your pants on the bed. Hang it properly on a hanger.”

“When we moved, we threw away most of our old hangers.”

“What does ‘h..a..n..g..a..r’ mean?”

“A hangar is what you usually find in airports. It’s a giant building, where you can park a plane, so that maintenance work can be carried out on it. The huge buildings where planes are manufactured are also called hangars.”

“ The CEO parked his jet in a hangar and got into his new car.”

“I wonder when we can have a lifestyle like that.”

“Never.”

