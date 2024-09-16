His taste in books is middlebrow

What is the meaning and origin of the expression ‘till the cows come home’? (Geetha, Chennai)

Coined by John Dunton, this idiom has been part of the English language for over three centuries. The expression has several different meanings. On most occasions, however, it is used to mean ‘for a very long time’.

The kids were having such a good time that we ended up staying at the beach till the cows came home.

I have a feeling that the two of us will be working on Hema’s terrible report till the cows come home.

The expression is sometimes changed to ‘when the cows come home’ to mean ‘never’.

I’ll get married to someone like Rajiv when the cows come home.

The students are likely to call off the strike when the cows come home.

In most European countries, farmers milked their cows early in the morning. Once the milking had been done, the animals were taken to the nearby fields and allowed to graze all day. They were usually walked back home late in the evening – and in some cases, early next morning. Cows, unlike other farm animals, walk slowly; their unhurried pace added to the impression of it having been a long and lengthy day.

Does the word ‘middlebrow’ exist? (R Haimavathi, Nellore)

Yes, it certainly does. There are three types of ‘brows’, actually — highbrow, middlebrow, and lowbrow — and all three words can be used to talk about people and things. When you refer to someone as being a ‘highbrow’, what you are implying is that the individual is an intellectual — or at least, pretends to be one. Being cultured and sophisticated, he shows interest in serious subject matter. A highbrow doesn’t waste his time reading trivial publications. He likes to read about and discuss rather complicated issues. He enjoys the classics — both in terms of literature and music.

I didn’t particularly care for the novel. It was too highbrow for me.

Seema had invited too many highbrows. The party was no fun.

At the other end of the spectrum is the ‘lowbrow’. Instead of being sophisticated, he is rather crude or vulgar. He is not very intelligent, and is quite ignorant of the world around him — this individual of very little taste has very limited knowledge about various subjects. A movie or a book that is ‘lowbrow’ is one that does not require a great deal of intelligence to understand; the plot is usually simple, and the characters, black and white. Both ‘highbrow’ and ‘lowbrow’ can be used to indicate disapproval.

People with lowbrow tastes will really enjoy the movie.

I think Atul is too lowbrow to understand the book.

A middlebrow is someone of average intelligence. He is moderately cultured and enjoys both forms of entertainment — highbrow and lowbrow. A work of art that is middlebrow is of good, but not great quality. The plot is not very complex, and therefore, easy to understand. It is very traditional.

My friend is writing a novel for people with middlebrow taste.

I’m definitely not a lowbrow. I’m more of a middlebrow than anything else.

By the way, the ‘ow’ in ‘brow’ sounds like the ‘ow’ in ‘how’, ‘cow’ and ‘now’. The words are pronounced ‘LOW-brow’, ‘HIGH-brow’ and ‘MID-el-brow’

upendrankye@gmail.com

