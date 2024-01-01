January 01, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

What is the meaning of ‘nepo baby’? (L Damini, Mumbai)

The first syllable in ‘nepo’ rhymes with ‘pep’, ‘rep’ and ‘hep’, while the following ‘o’ sounds like the ‘o’ in ‘no’, ‘go’ and ‘so’. The word is pronounced ‘NEP-o’, with the stress on the first syllable. Although the expression ‘nepo baby’ is relatively new, the word from which we get ‘nepo’ is rather old. It is the abbreviated form of ‘nepotism’; a word which comes from the Latin ‘nepote’, meaning ‘nephew’. When highly influential people like politicians, businessmen, etc., use their clout to promote their friends, relatives and children, it is said to be a form of nepotism. The expression ‘nepo baby’ is normally used to refer to the children of well-known celebrities; children who have followed in the footsteps of their parents, and have succeeded in their career. It carries with it a sense of disapproval. When you call someone a ‘nepo baby’, what you are suggesting is that the individual would not have succeeded if it hadn’t been for the influential parents. The success, therefore, is undeserving.

No matter what he achieves, he will always be known as a nepo baby.

Being labelled a ‘nepo baby’ always irritates him.

What is the difference between ‘permeate’ and ‘penetrate’? (K. C. Amarnath, Secunderabad)

The verb ‘penetrate’ comes from the Latin ‘penetratus’ meaning ‘to get into, enter’. When you penetrate something, you force your way into it. The use of this word suggests that there is some sort of stiff resistance to what you are trying to achieve – in this case, gain entry to something - and this has to be overcome. Since some sort of aggressive action is required for any kind of penetration, the word, at times, carries with it a negative connotation.

Luckily for the soldier, the stray bullet failed to penetrate his skull.

The fog was so thick that sunlight failed to penetrate through it.

The word ‘permeate’ does not have the sense of violence that is associated with ‘penetrate’. It is normally used to mean to pass through something without any rupture or tear; the entry, unlike in the case of penetration, is gradual and subtle. Once it has entered, it spreads everywhere. The word is mostly used when talking about smells and liquids.

The smell of fresh filter coffee permeated the room.

The old plastic sheet prevented the water from permeating into the wooden table.

Why do we say ‘a three-day event’ and not ‘a three-days event’? (Muhammed Akram, Kasargod)

In a sentence like ‘It’s a three-day event’, ‘day’ is functioning as an adjective, and not as a noun; it, therefore, is used in its singular form – not plural. Although it comes after a number (‘three’ in this case), it remains singular. Here are a few more examples.

The young couple went on a two-week honeymoon. (Not ‘weeks’)

Last week, the students went on a five-mile trek. (Not ‘miles’)

If you wish to use ‘weeks’ and ‘miles’ in the above sentences, then they can be rewritten as:

The honeymoon of the young couple lasted two weeks.

Last week, the students went on a long trek; it was nearly five miles.

upendrankye@gmail.com