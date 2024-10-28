He puts his pants on one leg at a time

Can I use ‘breakdown’ and ‘break down’ interchangeably? (T Sathvika, Chennai)

No, you cannot, for the two words function differently. ‘Breakdown’ is a noun with the stress on the first syllable, while ‘break down’ is a phrasal verb with the stress on ‘down’. The meaning of the words changes depending on the context. For example, when you say that you had a ‘breakdown’ on the highway, you mean that the car or scooter you were driving, suddenly stopped – there was a mechanical failure of sorts. If you run out of petrol, you cannot say that you had a breakdown. The breakdown you experience, can be literal, as in the case of the car, or it can be metaphorical. One often hears of individuals having a ‘mental breakdown’ and a ‘nervous breakdown’ – where an individual starts behaving erratically due to stress, and other reasons. It is also possible to have a breakdown in communication.

The phrasal verb, ‘break down’, has a similar meaning as the noun. When you say that the car broke down on the highway, you mean there was a mechanical failure – the vehicle stopped moving. Similarly, one can talk about your TV and your washing machine breaking down. Communication between couples and countries frequently break down as well. Which word you use in a sentence depends on the function. Both the noun and the verb have other meanings as well.

What is the meaning of the expression ‘put one’s pants on one leg at a time’? (R Raghuram, Trivandrum)

This rather strange expression is mostly used in informal contexts in American English. Sometimes, when a child sees a famous actor or a well-known sports personality standing a few feet away from him, he feels in awe of him and makes no attempt to approach the celebrity. You might try and encourage him to go get his autograph. You might say, “Go and ask him. He’s just like us. Don’t be scared.” That is what the expression ‘put one’s pants on one leg at a time’ means. It is a way of suggesting that the celebrity is an ordinary person – just like you and me! When he puts his pants on, like everyone else, he too puts them on one leg at a time. The expression is usually followed by ‘just like everybody else’.

The new documentary throws some light on the aging star’s daily life. Like the rest of us, she puts her pants on one leg at a time.

Take a selfie with Virat. Remember, he puts his pants on one leg at a time. Just like everybody else How is the word ‘opine’ pronounced? (J Seethala, Ongole)

One way is to pronounce the vowel in the first syllable like the ‘o’ in ‘go’, ‘so’ and ‘no’, and the vowel in the second, like the ‘i’ in ‘shine’, ‘dine’ and ‘line’. This rather formal word, which comes from the Latin ‘opinari’, meaning ‘have an opinion’, is pronounced ‘o-PINE’ with the stress on the second syllable. When you ‘opine’, you speak up and give your opinion on some matter. Native speakers of English limit its use to formal contexts – the word is mostly used in writing.

The Minister opined that the service rendered by most airlines was below par.

The General opined that the enemy was too demoralised to mount a counterattack.

