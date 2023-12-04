He deserted the party at their hour of need

December 04, 2023 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

Can your ‘classmate’ be referred to as your ‘colleague’? (Krishna Kumar, Mumbai)

By definition, a ‘classmate’ is someone you went to school or college with; the person was in the same class as you. The two of you studied together at some point in your life. The duration that a person was your classmate may vary considerably — the individual could have been your classmate for a few days or for several years. The word ‘colleague’, on the other hand, is normally used to refer to someone who works with you in the same organisation. The two of you are peers, and therefore, have more or less the same set of responsibilities within the organisation you work for. The term ‘colleague’ is used mostly with adults, and not children. If you are a lawyer, then you can refer to the other lawyers you work with as your colleagues. If your classmate from school/college joins the firm that you are working for, then he becomes your ‘colleague’. Otherwise, the two of you will just be former classmates. Children studying in school have ‘classmates’, and not ‘colleagues’.

By the way, most people in our country pronounce the word ‘colleague’ incorrectly. The vowel in the first syllable is not pronounced like ‘a’ in ‘china’, but like the ‘o’ in ‘hot’, ‘pot’ and ‘got’. The second syllable is pronounced like the word ‘league’. The word is pronounced ‘KO-liig’ with the stress on the first syllable. It comes from the Latin ‘collega’, meaning ‘partner in office’.

What is the difference in pronunciation between ‘desert’ and ‘dessert’? (J. Nalini, Thanjavur)

In India, most people do not make a distinction between the two words as far as the pronunciation is concerned. ‘Desert’ can be used both as a noun and a verb; the pronunciation of the word changes depending on the function. When used as a noun, it refers to a place which is full of sand and rocks; where there is little or no water. In this case, the first vowel is pronounced like the ‘e’ in ‘set’, ‘bet’ and ‘pet’; the following ‘s’ sounds like the ‘z’ in ‘zip’, ‘zero’ and ‘zoo’. The ‘e’ in the second syllable sounds like the ‘a’ in ‘China’. One simple way of pronouncing the word is ‘DEZ-ert’ with the stress on the first syllable. When used as a verb, the vowel in the first syllable sounds like the ‘i’ in ‘bit’, ‘kit’ and ‘hit’, while the ‘ert’ in the second, rhymes with the ‘irt’ in ‘shirt’, ‘skirt’ and ‘dirt’. In this case, the word is pronounced ‘di-ZERT’ with the stress on the second syllable. When you ‘desert’ someone, you abandon them; you leave them without informing them, never to return. This is one of the meanings of the word.

Hema had tanned considerably after spending a couple of hours in the desert.

Harish did not intend to desert his friends in their time of need.

As for the sweet dish that we sometimes have after a meal (dessert), it is pronounced like the verb form of ‘desert’. It is pronounced ‘di-ZERT’ with the stress on the second syllable.

The children want to know what’s for dessert today.

upendrankye@gmail.com