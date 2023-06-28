Feminist approaches to international relations

June 28, 2023 08:30 am | Updated June 27, 2023 10:50 pm IST

After the Second World War, the global order was undergoing various shifts which could not be explained by traditional theories of inter-state war and conflict. The rise of violent trans-state actors and groups, ethnic conflict and tension, and the relatively peaceful ending of the Cold War were markers of a changing global arena where the state was not just the only player. This called for different and varied approaches to look at international relations (IR) not just as an order of states and relations among them but where multiple actors and institutions factor in. The feminist approach to IR is one such perspective which sees the international arena through primarily a gendered lens.

The origin

The feminist perspective to IR emerged out of what is popularly known as ‘the third debate’ between positivists and post-positivist scholars in the 1980s. Here the positivist assumptions within IR, that the field is a value-neutral arena where definitions and structures such as anarchy and nation state are set in stone and self-explanatory, were challenged. Post-positivists questioned the very foundations of the discipline, its basic knowledge structure and ideals and said that IR needs to be analysed more critically. They called for pluralism and more diversity in IR which up to that point was dominated by realist and liberal perspectives.

The first generation of feminist perspectives in IR were not so much as a fresh approach to understanding global politics as trying to deconstruct the fundamental foundations laid down by realist and liberal IR scholars and how they fail to properly represent all actors in conflict and foreign policy. Realists believe the international arena is in a state of anarchy (there is no overarching sovereign power to govern nation states and tell them what to do). Therefore, states are constantly involved in ‘power politics’, trying to safeguard their own interests and security. While some countries use power only when their security is threatened, some other (larger) countries actively seek and use power to gain a relative advantage over other nation states. Power and the need for security is the ultimate driving force as far as realists are concerned. Liberal scholars, on the other hand, prioritise cooperation. While they agree on the premise of the global order being anarchic, they contend that instead of power, nation states actively seek alliances in order to safeguard their interests. When states have something to gain, it is more in their self-interest to cooperate than seek power or use aggression.

The realist idea that nation states are selfish and will always seek power first is derived from a Hobbsian understanding of ‘human nature’, which is also characterised by self-interest. It is this — supposedly objective — knowledge that is challenged by feminist theoreticians, as a masculine assumption rather than an understanding of human nature as a whole. They say that elements of social reproduction and development also feature into ‘human nature’, not just domination and aggression. The global order for feminists is not a state of anarchy but a constructed social hierarchical order which contributes to and thrives on gender subordination. The experience of women in war, conflict and diplomacy has either been given no focus as it is subsumed under the ‘universal’ experience (read men) or has not been acknowledged or recognised. As Mary J. Tickner argues, IR is gendered to “marginalise women’s voices,” and “that women have knowledge, perspectives and experiences that should be brought to bear on the study of international relations.”

Women in war

In international conflict, women are mostly spoken of in terms of needing protection as they are a vulnerable group. This imagery, of the need to protect women from foreign invaders, is often invoked while asking young men to conscript. However this has also led them to be invisible from featuring in talks and processes of war.

For example, Cynthia Enloe, in Nimo’s War, Emma’s War: Making Feminist Sense of the Iraq War looks at the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003 through a gendered lens. She analyses the war through American housewives and Iraqi women and how their lives are increasingly militarised. She shows how their role as women, specifically women as a category, ensured the smooth functioning of the war-machine. How women took on roles from as diverse as being care-givers to wounded soldiers to becoming prostitutes near military bases to support their war-torn families. Additionally, in Beaches, Bananas and Bases, she talks about how conflict ridden situations facilitated opaque marital contracts paving the way for sex trafficking and money laundering. However, rarely is any of this acknowledged when one talks about the Iraq war or any war for that matter. There is a masculinisation of the sphere of war and conflict, where women are made completely invisible. Even within the discourse of protection, the exclusive targeting of women through rape and sexual violence is seen as an effect of war and not as a key military strategy used by nations for ethnic cleansing and genocide.

Thus, the second generation of IR feminist theoreticians started to expand on the idea of what exactly a feminist perspective on global politics would look like and how gender should become an empirical category of analysis when it comes to foreign policy, security, global politics etc.

Feminist empirical research in IR has taken multiple forms in international avenues. Under the categories of ‘women in international development’ and ‘gender and development’, feminist approaches to IR have looked at how male bias has led to poor outcomes in implementing projects to eradicate poverty, prevent conflict and empower communities. Similarly, feminist security studies aim to broaden the narrow scope of ‘security’ and bring in domestic violence, rape, poverty, gender subordination, and ecological destruction under the umbrella of global security threats.

The different forms

Feminist IR research builds on or goes beyond existing IR theory. The different typologies of feminist IR theory include liberal feminism, feminist constructivism, feminist post structuralism and post-colonial feminism.

While liberal feminist theory does not fundamentally challenge the traditional ideas of IR, it questions the content. Liberal IR feminists analyse the role of the gender gap in global politics and the disproportionate effect of war on women in the form of sexual violence and trafficking. They call for more female participation in high-level politics and contend that the presence of more women leaders would facilitate peaceful and humanitarian policies.

Constructivist feminist theory in IR, on the other hand, looks at how gendered identities play a role in global politics. It does not look at gender as just a variable of analysis like liberal feminism but as the core component which influences structures and personal relationships. Constructivist feminist theory places emphasis on the idea of gender and how it upholds unequal global material conditions.

A feminist post structuralist approach to IR puts emphasis on language and meaning-making. It talks about binary linguistic oppositions in international relations like order/anarchy, developed/underdeveloped, national/international etc, which perpetuate and seek to empower the masculine over the feminine. These, according to feminist post structuralists, have real-world consequences on how we see the world. They are highly critical of the assertion that more women in high-level diplomatic positions would lead to pacifist policies as it seeks to further essentialise and reinforce certain characteristics as feminine.

A postcolonial feminist approach to IR seeks to challenge the assumption of universality of women’s experience across regions and cultures. It is especially critical of liberal feminists’ approach of looking at women in the Global South as powerless, lacking agency and helpless or as one homogenous category.

For example, in the introduction to Women and Adjustment Policies in the Third World, Afshar and Dennis talk about how the financial upheavals post-liberalisation in the Global South in the form of structural adjustment policies (SAPs), introduced by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), failed to take into account the unpaid labour of women and how such policies would affect them and their health. While women were subject to unpaid labour within households before modernisation, with the opening up of the economy, women were asked to play multiple roles as participating members in the economy and as homemakers and reproductive agents. This affected the poorest of households wherein women were engaged in menial manual labour and tending to their families and children. It led to a feminisation of poverty wherein such policies by not factoring in the role of gender in upholding existing structures made the situation even worse, especially for rural women.

For a holistic worldview

While feminist IR theories have gained traction, they still remain marginal within the discipline. With environmental policies and non-state actors playing an even bigger role in the global arena, feminist theories have much potential in analysing and offering real world solutions. For example, the rise of ISIS and their targeting of Yazidi women and the armed resistance by Kurdish women against the terrorist group could use any of the above approaches to not only make meaning out of the existing situation (as to why and how it happened) but also offer a fresh perspective on the impact of non-state actors on individuals and their communities.

For as Enloe suggests ‘the personal which is political’ is also, quite likely, ‘international’.

