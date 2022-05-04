Daily Quiz | World Press Freedom Day

Daily Quiz | World Press Freedom Day The United Nations declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. Here is a quiz on the press and journalists from across the world Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | World Press Freedom Day 1/5 1. The UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize, awarded each year on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, was awarded to which individual in 2021? Where is the person from? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Maria Ressa, Philippines I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. This declaration, adopted on May 3, 1991, in Namibia, is considered a benchmark for ensuring press freedom around the world. The ideas exchanged by African journalists and media professionals acted as a catalyst to encourage press freedom, independence and pluralism in Africa and in other parts of the world. What is the declaration called? SHOW ANSWER Answer : The Windhoek Declaration I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. The right to freedom of opinion and expression which includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media, regardless of frontiers, is one of the rights stated under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Which article of the declaration supports the above stated right? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Article 19 I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. This country ranks 177th in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters without Borders. Article 35 of the constitution of this country provides its citizens with the right to observe press freedom in a free environment, however, Article 51 prohibits such activities citing national interest. Name the country. SHOW ANSWER Answer : China I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. National Press Day in India is celebrated every year on November 16. Which organisation in India started functioning from this day as a moral watchdog to ensure that press is not fettered by influence or threats? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Press Council of India I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | World Press Freedom Day YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



