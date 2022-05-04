The United Nations declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. Here is a quiz on the press and journalists from across the world
Daily Quiz | World Press Freedom Day
1/5
1.
The UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize, awarded each year on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, was awarded to which individual in 2021? Where is the person from?
Answer :
Maria Ressa, Philippines
2.
This declaration, adopted on May 3, 1991, in Namibia, is considered a benchmark for ensuring press freedom around the world. The ideas exchanged by African journalists and media professionals acted as a catalyst to encourage press freedom, independence and pluralism in Africa and in other parts of the world. What is the declaration called?
Answer :
The Windhoek Declaration
3.
The right to freedom of opinion and expression which includes the freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media, regardless of frontiers, is one of the rights stated under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Which article of the declaration supports the above stated right?
Answer :
Article 19
4.
This country ranks 177th in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index published by Reporters without Borders. Article 35 of the constitution of this country provides its citizens with the right to observe press freedom in a free environment, however, Article 51 prohibits such activities citing national interest. Name the country.
Answer :
China
5.
National Press Day in India is celebrated every year on November 16. Which organisation in India started functioning from this day as a moral watchdog to ensure that press is not fettered by influence or threats?