Daily Quiz | World Malaria Day

V V Ramanan April 26, 2022 11:35 IST

On the occasion of World Malaria Day observed every year on 25 April, a quiz on the deadly ailment and other infectious diseases.

Daily Quiz | World Malaria Day

1. What does the word malaria literally mean and which specific mosquito is primarily responsible for spreading it?

Answer: 'Bad (mal) air (aria)' and the female Anopheles mosquito

2. If a person has lockjaw, what disease is he or she suffering from?

Answer: Tetanus

3. According to WHO's World Malaria Report 2021, which African nation accounted for 31.9% of the global malaria deaths?

Answer: Nigeria

4. According to WHO, any disease or infection that is naturally transmissible from vertebrate animals to humans is called?

Answer: Zoonosis

5. What is common to falciparum, vivax, ovale curtisi, ovale wallikeri, malariae and the rare knowlesi?

Answer: These are the six types of Plasmodium (single-celled parasites) that can infect humans and cause malaria.

6. H1N1 is the common name for 'swine flu'. What do H1 and N1 stand for?

Answer: Hemagglutinin Type 1 and Neuraminidase Type 1

7. Name the two neighbours of India certified malaria-free by the WHO Director-General in 2016 and 2021 respectively?

Answer: Sri Lanka and China

8. Which celebrated surgeon's principle that bacteria must never gain entry into an operation wound remains the basis of surgery to this day?

Answer: Joseph Lister



