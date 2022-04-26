Daily Quiz | World Malaria Day
V V Ramanan April 26, 2022 11:35 IST
Updated:
April 26, 2022 11:35 IST
V V Ramanan April 26, 2022 11:35 IST
Updated:
April 26, 2022 11:35 IST
On the occasion of World Malaria Day observed every year on 25 April, a quiz on the deadly ailment and other infectious diseases.
On the occasion of World Malaria Day observed every year on 25 April, a quiz on the deadly ailment and other infectious diseases.
Daily Quiz | World Malaria Day
On the occasion of World Malaria Day observed every year on 25 April, a quiz on the deadly ailment and other infectious diseases.
Daily Quiz | World Malaria Day
1.
What does the word malaria literally mean and which specific mosquito is primarily responsible for spreading it?
Answer :
‘Bad (mal) air (aria)‘ and the female Anopheles mosquito
2.
If a person has lockjaw, what disease is he or she suffering from?
3.
According to WHO’s World Malaria Report 2021, which African nation accounted for 31.9% of the global malaria deaths?
4.
According to WHO, any disease or infection that is naturally transmissible from vertebrate animals to humans is called?
5.
What is common to falciparum, vivax, ovale curtisi, ovale wallikeri, malariae and the rare knowlesi?
Answer :
These are the six types of Plasmodium (single-celled parasites) that can infect humans and cause malaria.
6.
H1N1 is the common name for ‘swine flu’. What do H1 and N1 stand for?
Answer :
Hemagglutinin Type 1 and Neuraminidase Type 1
7.
Name the two neighbours of India certified malaria-free by the WHO Director-General in 2016 and 2021 respectively?
Answer :
Sri Lanka and China
8.
Which celebrated surgeon’s principle that bacteria must never gain entry into an operation wound remains the basis of surgery to this day?
Daily Quiz | World Malaria Day
Our code of editorial values