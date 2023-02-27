Daily Quiz | On Sanjay Leela Bhansali

1 / 8 | Bhansali started his career as assistant director in ‘Parinda’ and was a co-writer in ‘1942: A Love Story’. Who directed these two popular films? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Vidhu Vinod Chopra SHOW ANSWER

2 / 8 | Name the flick starring Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala that saw Bhansali debut as a director 27 years ago. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ SHOW ANSWER

3 / 8 | Name Bhansali’s love-triangle opus that had Salam, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn and won four National Awards. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ SHOW ANSWER

4 / 8 | Which 2002 work received a BAFTA nomination and was India’s entry to the Oscars? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Devdas’ SHOW ANSWER

5 / 8 | Name the film adaptation of the work by Malik Muhammad Jayasi that earned Bhansali the National Film Award for Best Music Direction. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Padmaavat’ SHOW ANSWER

6 / 8 | Under what title did Bhansali release a film adaptation of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ SHOW ANSWER

7 / 8 | Which National Award-winning film on an Olympic-medal-winning athlete was produced by Bhansali? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Mary Kom’ SHOW ANSWER