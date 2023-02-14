Daily Quiz | On Radios

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /5 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 5 | This person, who is well known for being an accomplished film director, was the narrator of a radio series in the 1930s in the U.S. One episode of the series, an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ ‘The War of the Worlds’ was narrated in such a fashion that some members of the listening audience were convinced about a Martian invasion resulting in panic with newspapers running stories on the impact for three weeks running. Name the person and the radio series. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Orson Welles, The Mercury Theatre On the Air SHOW ANSWER

2 / 5 | He started out his career at the age of 19 in All India Radio. He is the co-author of the book titled, ‘The Winning way’ and an analyst for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the BBC. Name him. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Harsha Bhogle SHOW ANSWER

3 / 5 | Who christened the term “Akashvani” for All India Radio? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Rabindranath Tagore SHOW ANSWER

4 / 5 | Originally used as a pejorative term to describe telegraph operators who lacked Morse code-sending skills, the word has now been used by the practitioners of this device/facility to describe themselves. What facility used by a “duly authorised person interested in radioelectric practice with a purely personal aim and without pecuniary interest” are we talking about? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ham radio SHOW ANSWER