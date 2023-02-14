Daily Quiz | On Radios
This person, who is well known for being an accomplished film director, was the narrator of a radio series in the 1930s in the U.S. One episode of the series, an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ ‘The War of the Worlds’ was narrated in such a fashion that some members of the listening audience were convinced about a Martian invasion resulting in panic with newspapers running stories on the impact for three weeks running. Name the person and the radio series.
Answer : Orson Welles, The Mercury Theatre On the Air
He started out his career at the age of 19 in All India Radio. He is the co-author of the book titled, ‘The Winning way’ and an analyst for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and the BBC. Name him.
Who christened the term “Akashvani” for All India Radio?
Originally used as a pejorative term to describe telegraph operators who lacked Morse code-sending skills, the word has now been used by the practitioners of this device/facility to describe themselves. What facility used by a “duly authorised person interested in radioelectric practice with a purely personal aim and without pecuniary interest” are we talking about?
This programme featuring recitation of devotional verses and songs, aired every year at the beginning of a particular festive season in West Bengal, is among the longest running shows on Indian radio. Name the programme and the person whose recorded voice continues to perform the recitations till today.
Answer : Mahisasura Mardini, Birendra Kumar Bhadra
