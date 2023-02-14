HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Radios
On the occasion of World Radio Day, here’s a quiz on the medium that continues to make its mark on people’s lives

February 14, 2023 10:29 am | Updated 10:29 am IST

Srinivasan Ramani
Old and antic radios
1 / 5 | This person, who is well known for being an accomplished film director, was the narrator of a radio series in the 1930s in the U.S. One episode of the series, an adaptation of H.G. Wells’ ‘The War of the Worlds’ was narrated in such a fashion that some members of the listening audience were convinced about a Martian invasion resulting in panic with newspapers running stories on the impact for three weeks running. Name the person and the radio series.

Answer : Orson Welles, The Mercury Theatre On the Air
