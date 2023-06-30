HamberMenu
Daily Quiz | On Novels about star crossed lovers and survival
Premium

On June 30, 1936, the controversial novel Gone with the wind was released. Here is a quiz of the novel about star crossed lovers, southern America and survival. 

June 30, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Abhinaya K
Daily Quiz | On Novels about star crossed lovers and survival
‘Gone with the Wind’ author Margaret Mitchell
1 / 6 | How many books has American novelist Margaret Mitchell, the author of Gone with the wind, written? 
Answer :  Gone with the wind is the only novel she has written
