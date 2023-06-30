Daily Quiz | On Novels about star crossed lovers and survival

1 / 6 | How many books has American novelist Margaret Mitchell, the author of Gone with the wind, written? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Gone with the wind is the only novel she has written SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Which character from the book says the iconic line “Death, taxes and childbirth! There’s never any convenient time for any of them”? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Scarlett O’Hara SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | What is the name of the fictional plantation that many parts of the novel are set in? According to the novel the plantation is located in Georgia state. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Tara SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | The book was adapted into a widely successful four-hour long film, which was the recipient of multiple Academy Awards. How many Oscar awards did the film win? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Eight SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Margaret Mitchell is said to have borrowed the title of the book from a poem. Name the poem and the poet. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Ernest Dowson and Non sum qualis eram bonae sub regno Cynarae SHOW ANSWER