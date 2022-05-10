Text and Context Daily Quiz | On Northern Ireland Titanic Belfast is the monument in Belfast that is associated with an iconic manmade colossus which was captained by Edward Smith and was the subject of a film that has won the most Oscars ever (tied with another film). Srinivasan RamaniMay 10, 2022 12:12 IST Updated: May 11, 2022 14:57 IST Since Northern Ireland is in the news, here is a quiz on people in popular culture related to the region in the United Kingdom Related TopicsText and ContextThe Hindu QuizzesIrelandRead more...