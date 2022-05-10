Daily Quiz | On Northern Ireland

Srinivasan Ramani May 10, 2022 12:12 IST

Srinivasan Ramani May 10, 2022 12:12 IST

Since Northern Ireland is in the news, here is a quiz on people in popular culture related to the region in the United Kingdom

Since Northern Ireland is in the news, here is a quiz on people in popular culture related to the region in the United Kingdom

Daily Quiz | On Northern Ireland Since Northern Ireland is in the news, here is a quiz on people in popular culture related to the region in the United Kingdom Start The Quiz Daily Quiz | On Northern Ireland 1/5 1. Considered as one of the most talented and accomplished footballers to have never played in World Cup as he represented Northern Ireland, a minnow in world football, name this Belfast legend, winger and a Ballon D’Or winner who still retains the record of being among the top five goalscorers for Manchester United in all competitions. SHOW ANSWER Answer : George Best I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 2. The bulk of the filming locations in which popular fantasy series, especially for those scenes that were to be shot in temperate weather settings, were in Belfast and surrounding areas? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Game of Thrones I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 3. When the popular novels of Henning Mankell featuring the iconic inspector Kurt Wallander were adapted into English films, which Belfast born actor was chosen first to play that role? SHOW ANSWER Answer : Kenneth Branagh I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 4. A Provisional Irish Republican Army militant who was arrested for orchestrating a bombing attack, this person went on to become a high profile prisoner who conducted a major hunger strike and his popularity helped him win a Parliamentary by-election in 1981. Name him SHOW ANSWER Answer : Bobby Sands I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION 5. Which (then, exactly) 16-year-old cricketer from Belfast was the youngest to score a century in a One Day International, a record that was previously held by an Indian icon. Name the Indian batter as well. SHOW ANSWER Answer : Amy Hunter and Mithali Raj I Knew It! Click here if you knew the answer NEXT QUESTION Daily Quiz | On Northern Ireland YOU SCORED YOU SCORED 0/5 RETAKE THE QUIZ



Our code of editorial values