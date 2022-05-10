Daily Quiz | On Northern Ireland
Since Northern Ireland is in the news, here is a quiz on people in popular culture related to the region in the United Kingdom
Since Northern Ireland is in the news, here is a quiz on people in popular culture related to the region in the United Kingdom
1/5
1. Considered as one of the most talented and accomplished footballers to have never played in World Cup as he represented Northern Ireland, a minnow in world football, name this Belfast legend, winger and a Ballon D’Or winner who still retains the record of being among the top five goalscorers for Manchester United in all competitions.
