Daily Quiz | On Northern Ireland

Since Northern Ireland is in the news, here is a quiz on people in popular culture related to the region in the United Kingdom

1. Considered as one of the most talented and accomplished footballers to have never played in World Cup as he represented Northern Ireland, a minnow in world football, name this Belfast legend, winger and a Ballon D’Or winner who still retains the record of being among the top five goalscorers for Manchester United in all competitions.

George Best

