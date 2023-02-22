Daily Quiz | On Indian English Literature

1 / 6 | Who authored the book ‘The Palace of Illusions’ which is a retelling of the Indian epic, ‘Mahabharat’, from a female perspective? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Who is the author of the book ‘The Great Indian Novel’ which is a satirical take on the Indian independence movement? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shashi Tharoor SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | What is the name of the book released in the year 2002, by Padma Bhushan awardee S.L. Bhyrappa, which was awarded the Saraswati Samman in the year 2010? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Mandra’ SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Who is the author of the book ‘Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh’, which is a story that uses Shah Rukh Khan’s films and the reforms of 1991 as starting points to talk about the lives of women and their economic labour? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Shrayana Bhattacharya SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | Whose autobiography, which is also this years No. 1 Best Seller, is the book ‘Sultan: A Memoir’? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Wasim Akram SHOW ANSWER