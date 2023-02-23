Daily Quiz | On cloning

Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit YOUR SCORE 0 /6 RETAKE THE QUIZ

1 / 6 | This was the first U.S. endangered species to be cloned. The animal that once inhabited the U.S. was wiped out as a result of farming. Born in 2020, the animal will be studied for scientific purposes, and will not be released into the wild. Name the animal. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Black-footed ferret SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | Known as CC, this was the first cloned pet. Later, in 2004, Little Nicky was produced commercially as a clone pet. What is the full form of CC? Which is the animal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Copy Cat/Carbon Copy. The pet was a cat SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | The He Jiankui affair is a scientific controversy that became wildly popular in 2018. What species of clones did the scientist say he produced? What are the names of the clones? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Humans. Their names are Lulu, Nana, Amy SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | Samrupa was supposed to be India’s answer to Dolly. However, Samrupa died days after it was born in 2009. Which animal’s close was Samrupa? Where was the animal born? Which technique was used to clone the animal? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Water buffalo; National Dairy Research Institute; Hand-guided cloning technique SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | An early fictional depiction of cloning is Bokanovsky’s Process that is extensively written about in a 1931 dystopian novel. Identify the novel, and the author. DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : ‘Brave New World’ by Aldous Huxley SHOW ANSWER