HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily Quiz | On cloning
Premium

On February 22, 1997, a team of British scientists announced the birth of Dolly the sheep, the first clone of an adult mammal. Here is a quiz on cloning

February 23, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

Sindhu Nagaraj
Daily Quiz | On cloning
The world’s first clone of an adult animal, Dolly the sheep.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 6 | This was the first U.S. endangered species to be cloned. The animal that once inhabited the U.S. was wiped out as a result of farming. Born in 2020, the animal will be studied for scientific purposes, and will not be released into the wild. Name the animal.
Answer : Black-footed ferret
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

Text and Context / The Hindu Quizzes / science and technology / medical research

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.