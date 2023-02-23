Daily Quiz | On cloning
The world’s first clone of an adult animal, Dolly the sheep.START THE QUIZ
This was the first U.S. endangered species to be cloned. The animal that once inhabited the U.S. was wiped out as a result of farming. Born in 2020, the animal will be studied for scientific purposes, and will not be released into the wild. Name the animal.
Known as CC, this was the first cloned pet. Later, in 2004, Little Nicky was produced commercially as a clone pet. What is the full form of CC? Which is the animal?
Answer : Copy Cat/Carbon Copy. The pet was a cat
The He Jiankui affair is a scientific controversy that became wildly popular in 2018. What species of clones did the scientist say he produced? What are the names of the clones?
Answer : Humans. Their names are Lulu, Nana, Amy
Samrupa was supposed to be India’s answer to Dolly. However, Samrupa died days after it was born in 2009. Which animal’s close was Samrupa? Where was the animal born? Which technique was used to clone the animal?
Answer : Water buffalo; National Dairy Research Institute; Hand-guided cloning technique
An early fictional depiction of cloning is Bokanovsky’s Process that is extensively written about in a 1931 dystopian novel. Identify the novel, and the author.
Answer : ‘Brave New World’ by Aldous Huxley
This is an American science fiction media franchise centred on a disastrous attempt to create a theme park of this cloned extinct animal. Identify the animal. What is the name of the franchise?
